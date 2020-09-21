"Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace," the group wrote on Facebook

'Best of My Love' Group The Emotions' Pamela Hutchinson Dies at 61

The Emotions' Pamela Rose Hutchinson has died. She was 61.

On Sunday morning, the soul group announced on Facebook that Pamela had died the Friday prior after battling health challenges for several years.

"In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18, 2020," the group —now comprising sisters Wanda and Sheila — wrote. "Pam succumbed to health challenges that she'd been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace."

"During this time, the family kindly asks for fans and friends to respect our privacy," the announcement continued. "We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!"

The Emotions has always comprised of the Hutchinson sisters, but Pamela replaced older sister Jeanette when she left the group.

The group rose to fame in the 1970s with a number of hits, including "Best of My Love," "Don't Ask My Neighbors" and "Flowers." The Emotions is also known for its collaboration with Earth, Wind & Fire on "Boogie Wonderland."

The group won the award for best R&B vocal performance by a group for "Best of My Love" at the 1977 Grammy Awards. They were nominated two years later for their Earth, Wind & Fire collab.

The group originally took an 11-year hiatus in 1980s before returning in 1990 to perform together for a reunion concert — this time, as a four-piece.

"We called it our togetherness show," said Sheila then, according to Chicago Now. "I think it was the rebirth of the Emotions. It's just a really great feeling to be back out there after so long with my family."

Most recently, the group was featured on "Patiently Waiting" from producer Terrace Martin's 2016 album Velvet Portraits. Their music has also been sampled by multiple contemporary artists including Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton and Janet Jackson. They all sampled "Blind Alley."