Lizzo Celebrates Six Emmy Nominations for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: 'Nicole Kidman Might Be There!'

Lizzo's Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is nominated for cinematography, editing, sound mixing, casting, directing and reality competition programs overall at the 2022 Emmys

Lizzo is getting ready to go to the Emmys!

After the 2022 Emmy nominations list dropped on Tuesday, Lizzo took to Instagram Live and celebrated the fact that her Prime Video series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls was recognized in six categories — and shared hopes of meeting a certain A-list actress at the ceremony.

"I am so excited to share with you guys that Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is Emmy-nominated — and not just one nomination, bitch — six nominations!" exclaimed the 34-year-old "About Damn Time" performer, whose reality dance competition series is nominated in categories recognizing cinematography, editing, sound mixing, casting, directing and reality competition programs overall.

"Emmys! Do you know what the Emmys are? Nicole Kidman's gonna be there, bitch! Probably! Nicole Kidman might be there! And I'm gonna see Nicole Kidman at the Emmys," continued Lizzo, wearing a black Gap long sleeve shirt, sipping a can of Diet Coke and sitting in her home. "What am I gonna do when I meet Nicole? I don't know, but please leave a comment of what I should do when I meet Nicole Kidman, because that's what the Emmys means to me."

While Kidman, 55, has earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on HBO's Big Little Lies and a total of three overall nominations, the actress isn't nominated at this year's ceremony.

Lizzo then expressed more serious gratitude for the honor. "I just wanted to process it because I'm so bad at processing my emotions in real-time. I was working on all these posts because it's album week, so I'm dropping Special this week, and you know, I'm doing all this work," said Lizzo. "So when I got the call, I was like, 'No, I'm not ready to process this.' And I've kind of just been in shock for the last couple of hours."

"But I wanted to say that when we made this show, we were not thinking about nominations, accolades, awards. We already won a Critic's Choice Award, which is incredible and more than we could've ever imagined, and really, I was just trying to find some dancers," Lizzo added.

The "Good as Hell" musician went on to praise the series' cast of dancers, which includes Jayla Sullivan, Sydney Bell, Charity Holloway, Arianna Davis, Ashley Williams, Asia Banks, Kiara Mooring, Moesha Perez, Isabel Jones, Jasmine Morrison, Crystal Williams, Kimberly Arce and Ki'ana Rowland.

"These girls were trying to live their dreams. They just wanted their dreams to come true. They wanted to be dancers, and they put so much of themselves into the experience, the process, and they were very brave and very honest," she said of the contestants. "They deserve all the love today. If y'all want to go to their page and just congratulate them... Go show them some love, because God damnit."

"They put themselves out there, and now the world has fallen in love with them and is rewarding them," Lizzo remarked before switching gears to her style for the Sept. 12 ceremony. "So anyway, I am just excited — like, bitch, what am I gonna wear? We going to the Emmys, we going to the Emmys. What should I wear, y'all?"

"I'm about to have bells on," she joked about her outfit for the award show before expressing more excitement about her attendance. "I ain't never been to the Emmys before, bitch. It's about to be lit up in there. I'm about to turn that bitch out. Not me at the Emmys! The Emmys can't handle me. The Emmys can't handle me right now."

Lizzo then switched her attention to comments from fans, including a request that she plays her flute for Kidman if they meet at the ceremony and queries about whether or not Harry Styles will be there.