Mandy Moore Says She's 'Overwhelmed' by Reaction to Her Music Comeback: 'I Made It, Selfishly, For Me'

No need to miss her like “Candy” anymore: Mandy Moore has made her return to music, and it’s as good as you remember.

Speaking to PeopleTV on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, Moore, 35, spoke about the release of her new single, “When I Wasn’t Watching” on Tuesday – more than 10 years since she last released a song.

“I just ‘dropped it,’ as the kids say,” the This Is Us star joked. “I am super excited about it and happy that people have been digging it so far.”

The actress, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series, added that the public reaction to her new single has been “extremely positive.”

Tune in to People and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on PeopleTV, PEOPLE.com and EW.com.

“I’m so overwhelmed and heartened that people even know or still care that I make music, because I really truly am still doing it selfishly for me,” Moore said. “I miss it, I miss writing, I miss performing, I miss the whole thing, so it feels really really good to be back there.”

“It’s not a bad deal, I feel incredibly lucky,” she added. “I am just soaking in every second of this particular moment.”

Image zoom Mandy Moore VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Mandy Moore Releases First Single in 10 Years — Watch the Video for ‘When I Wasn’t Watching’

Moore’s new song, “When I Wasn’t Watching,” is set to be on her forthcoming album, her first in over a decade, which will be released on Verve Forecast early next year. In addition, Moore dropped the accompanying music video, directed by Lauren Dukoff.

“The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while,” Moore said in a statement. “But then I finally realized: I’m the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me.”

The actress has been teasing and previewing new music for the last several months, sharing photos and videos of her in the recording studio with longtime collaborator Mike Viola, who produced “When I Wasn’t Watching,” and her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith.

Goldsmith spoke to PEOPLE about collaborating with his wife on her new music. “It means so much to me because I know it means so much to her,” he said.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Talks Recording ‘Emotional’ New Music with Husband Taylor Goldsmith

“I watch her light up as she gets to express herself again as a songwriter and singer in the way she hasn’t in a long time. It’s so inspiring,” he shared. “Everyone that is a part of it, we’re always just making sure it’s something she identifies with. She’s our captain, she’s steering the ship and that’s how it should be. We’re really just there at her service and it’s been a true joy.”

As for more of Moore’s new music, Goldsmith teased: “Who she is as a songwriter now is so night and day from where she started as a singer.”

The actress is scheduled to release another single before the end of the year.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.