Tonight is the night when two — aka Emma Bunton and Emma Stone — become one!

Ahead of taking the stage with her fellow Spice Girls — Geri Halliwell, Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm — for a concert stop at London’s Wembley Stadium on their Spice World – 2019 Tour, Thursday night, the singer shared two photos of herself posing with the Oscar-winning actress (and self-admitted super fan!) in front of their stage to her Instagram.

“When Emma met Emma,” Bunton, 43, wrote in the caption of the photos, and she added the hashtag “#2become1” in reference to the group’s 1996 hit of that name.

Stone, 30, has previously been open about her love of the iconic ’90s girl group, and she even told host Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on the Tonight Show in November 2018 that she was first inspired to change her name from Emily to Emma because of how much she loved Bunton’s famed “Baby Spice.”

“Growing up, I was super blonde — and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice,” she said. “And guess what? Now I am.”

“So that’s pretty messed up,” she jokingly added. “It wasn’t necessarily because of her. But, yes, in second grade did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did. Was it because of Emma Lee Bunton from the Spice Girls? Yes, it was.”

Stone went on to say that she had seen the Spice Girls in concert in the ’90s and then again in 2008. Since the interview took place shortly after the group had announced their reunion tour, Stone said, “I will be going to that somehow.”

After traveling across the UK and Ireland since May, the Spice Girls will conclude their 13-date reunion tour on Saturday with their last performance in London.

Though Victoria Beckham, aka “Posh Spice,” did not participate in the tour in order to focus on her fashion label, that didn’t stop her from supporting her former bandmates ahead of their first show in Dublin on May 24.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour!” she captioned a throwback photo of the group performing in their heyday, adding the hashtag #FriendshipNeverEnds — a reference to their breakout hit “Wannabe” — and tagging her former bandmates.