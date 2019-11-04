Emma Bunton Accidentally Sent Her Mom a Shirtless Photo Intended for Fiancé: 'I Was Mortified'

"She has got a great sense of humor, but I was mortified," the Spice Girl said of her mother's reaction

By Benjamin VanHoose
November 04, 2019 12:40 PM
Emma Bunton
Emma Bunton supplied her mother with more spice than she bargained for when she mistakenly sent a naughty photo that was meant for her longtime partner.

During an appearance on the yet-to-be-aired pilot for U.K. comedian Paul O’Grady’s new show, Bunton, 43, recounted the embarrassing mix-up, which happened while distance separated the singer and her fiancé, Jade Jones, 40, while on tour.

“I was away from my other-half for a few days, but we are very much in love and I love sleeping next to him; we are together all the time,” she said during the episode, according to The Mirror. “So I decided that I would send a mucky text, a cheeky text … a sext.”

Baby Spice added: “I did a little selfie with the boobies. I did have a bra on, but I did a sleazy kind of little selfie, and a ‘miss you’ and ‘wish you …’ — and sent it to my mother!”

Jade Jones and Emma Bunton
Bunton said she was able to laugh about it with her mom after the fact, citing their close mother-daughter relationship.

“Luckily, I speak to my mum 10 times a day and we are the best of friends,” she said. “She has got a great sense of humor, but I was mortified.”

Bunton also discussed an embarrassing encounter with Jones that she had during their getting-to-know-you phase. She said for one dinner date, she wore “the shortest skirt” as she was “really trying to impress,” when things went awry.

“We went out for drinks and I was being on my best behavior and it was a beautiful restaurant,” she began the story. “Upstairs you ate and downstairs you go, and there would be a bar and club.”

She continued: “I’d had a few too many over dinner and as we made our way down the stairs, I literally went ass over tit, right down the stairs, right at the bottom. Tiny little skirt and legs akimbo.”

Bunton said it was another instance of embarrassment that ended with a shared laugh and a memory made. “I thought that was the end but 21 years later we are still happy,” she said.

