Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jokes That She'll Need 'a Year to Recuperate' After Going to Lollapalooza

Hailie Jade Scott had a blast at this year’s Lollapalooza — but she’s grateful it finally came to an end.

The 23-year-old daughter of Eminem attended the four-day music festival in Chicago this weekend and documented her time in a series of photos on Instagram.

From the very beginning of the event — which featured live performances from Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, and The Chainsmokers — to the final day of the festival, Scott appeared to be soaking in every moment with her friends.

“swinging into the best long weekend of the summer 🎵🖤🎶” she wrote on Thursday alongside two images of her smiling as she sat in a hanging basket chair.

On Saturday, Scott shared a colorful snap of herself, wearing a cutoff Van Halen shirt, high-waisted striped shorts, and sneakers, posing in front of a pastel Lollapalooza graphic wall.

She also made sure to capture every moment with her friends by creating an entire Instagram Highlight dedicated to photos from the musical festival.

However, by the time their fun came to an end on Sunday, Scott said she was ready for some rest and recovery.

“Lolla, I love you but I’m feeling hella thankful that I have a year to recuperate before I attempt to survive you again ✌️” she jokingly captioned a photo of herself sitting in front of a “Lolla” sign.

In her final snapshot, Scott wore a burnt orange bra, black high-waisted shorts, snakeskin boots, and a black cardigan.

Scott’s love for music festivals is no secret, as she’s recently been tagging along with her father to his performances there.

Last summer, Scott shared some of her favorite memories from the past few weeks as she joined Eminem, 46, on the road during his various festival performances, including Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Governors Ball in New York City.

“[Throwback] to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities,” Hailie captioned a series of photos on Instagram which included a peek of her view during Eminem’s headlining Governors Ball set.

She also showed off her love for festival fashion, sharing a look at her head-to-toe black ensemble of mesh shirt, strappy bralette, skirt, and boots.

Eminem has rapped about his daughter in numerous songs throughout his career, including several references to her on his 2017 album, Revival.

He dedicated the track “Castle” entirely to Scott, which is written in the form of annual letters to his daughter, giving listeners insight into his approach to fatherhood.

In a June 2018 interview with the Daily Mail, Scott spoke about her close relationship with her dad. When asked if he was supportive of her, she answered, “Of course, we are very close.”

Scott, who graduated college with a degree in psychology, also told the Daily Mail that she wasn’t sure what was next for her professionally.

“It’s kind of up in the air, still,” she said, explaining that she has no interest in following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a musician. “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].”