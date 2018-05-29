Please Don't Stand Up: Eminem Recalls the Awkward Time Val Kilmer Caught Him with His Pants Down

Everybody has endured awkward social moments they’d like to forget — but usually they don’t involve major Hollywood stars. Sadly, Eminem was not so lucky. Now, in a hilarious video shared to his social media on Memorial Day Monday, Slim Shady is coming clean about a less-than-ideal encounter with Val Kilmer that has apparently haunted him for nearly a decade.

The minute-long clip takes the tone of a “confessional,” as the 45-year-old rap icon explains how the incident went down at an awards show in the late 2000s. “I have something on my mind that’s been bothering me for years and I will tell you a little story,” he began.

“I was at the VMAs — it was either Music Awards, Music Awards, something. My trailer was next door to 50 [Cent’s] trailer and I went to the back to go change for the stage. And as I’m taking off my underwear, I look across and in 50’s trailer, right even with me, is Val Kilmer sitting like this in a chair.” Em then proceeds to demonstrate a splayed-legged stance.

Eminem and Val Kilmer. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Mark Humphrey/AP/REX/Shutterstock

As everyone knows, the only way to make these situations worse is to make eye contact — and that’s exactly what happened. “I know he’s looking at me, and I know he looked away because he saw me looking at him.”

Eminem appeared to visibly relax after sharing the anecdote, as if a weight had been lifted from his soul. “I know Val Kilmer saw me naked. I just had to get that off my chest,” he concluded the clip.

No word why he’s choosing to speak out about the cringe-worthy memory now. Perhaps he’s tired of the fuss over his non-relationship with fellow MC Nicki Minaj.

The “Barbie Tingz” rapper set the Internet ablaze on Friday when she appeared to confirm to a fan on Instagram that she and Eminem were dating.

Nicki Minaj's Instagram comments. Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Minaj, 35, had previously rapped about Eminem on YG’s new single “Big Bank” (which also features Big Sean and 2 Chainz), saying that she had “met Slim Shady” and that “once he go black, he’ll be back again.”

“I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!” she wrote on Instagram, captioning her video post.

Neither Minaj nor Eminem’s reps replied to PEOPLE’s request for comment. But while fans wondered if she was serious, sources close to Minaj told TMZ “the rapper was only joking” and that “there’s nothing romantic between the two.”

Eminem playfully touched on the rumors over the weekend while performing at the Boston Calling festival.

“Yo Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?” Eminem asked the audience, holding his microphone out for them to answer. “So wait, one more time: Let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people want me to date Nicki Minaj?”

Nicki Minaj and Eminem. Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

In response to the crowd’s resounding cheers, Eminem answered, “Well goddamnit, me too!”

“We’ll figure this s— out. How we’re gonna deal with this publicly?” he continued.

Responding to a video of the moment shared to Twitter, the object of Em’s (supposed) affections admitted that it was all fun and games — either that, or she thoroughly friend-zoned him.

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me,” she wrote. “Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”