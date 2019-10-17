Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, turns 47 years old today! This is a photo of the rapper from nearly 20 years ago, in 2000.
And here is a photo of the rapper from 2018.
Can you see the difference? No? That’s because, if you take off the beard and dye his hair blond again, there isn’t one. The rapper doesn’t really age!
Still a little skeptical? Who wants to see some throwbacks of Eminem from the early 2000s that’ll both make you super nostalgic and prove our point?
Great, let’s get started.
Here he is, performing in New York City in 1999.
And in the studio in 2000.
In 1999 the rapper, then going by Slim Shady, won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.
And was clearly very excited about it. You can almost forgive Eminem for not smiling because his eyes are piercing your soul through the screen.
He has always been stoic.
The rapper dyed his hair a now-infamous shade of blond and, to be honest, no man who has dyed his hair platinum since has measured up.
Is it weird to find a man wearing overalls and a hockey mask attractive? Asking for a friend.
The rapper donned the get-up while on tour in 2003.
Please enjoy this extremely 2000s ensemble.
Eminem made wearing tiny glasses cool.
This is all the proof that you need. We stan a trendsetter.
Did you know that the rapper is to thank for ‘stan,’ the word we all now use to describe loving and supporting our favorite celebrities?
Two bandanas at the same time. Iconic.
You wanna see more photos of Eminem? We live to serve.
We didn’t know we needed this shirtless photo of Eminem until we found this shirtless photo of Eminem, but boy did we need it.
The rapper has always had a pretty casual red carpet style. Here, Slim Shady arrives at the 2000 Hip Hop Awards.
The rapper was clearly feeling himself when he went up to accept the award for Best Music Video at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.
Eminem is father to now 23-year-old Hailie, who is pictured here with her dad in 2004.
The rapper showed off his acting skills when he starred alongside Brittany Murphy in 8 Mile, a film loosely based on his own life. The movie’s theme, “Lose Yourself,” won him an Oscar for Best Original Song.
Big fan of Eminem’s beanie, as well as his acting chops.
We think we’ve made our point! Happy birthday, Eminem!