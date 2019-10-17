In Honor of His Birthday, Here Are 25 Throwback Photos of Eminem That Prove He Hasn't Aged

Will the real Slim Shady please stand up? We just want to wish you a Happy Birthday!
By Andrea Wurzburger
October 17, 2019 08:15 AM

1 of 26

Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, turns 47 years old today! This is a photo of the rapper from nearly 20 years ago, in 2000. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

David M. Benett/Getty

And here is a photo of the rapper from 2018. 

3 of 26

Michel Linssen/Redferns

Can you see the difference? No? That’s because, if you take off the beard and dye his hair blond again, there isn’t one. The rapper doesn’t really age! 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 26

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Still a little skeptical? Who wants to see some throwbacks of Eminem from the early 2000s that’ll both make you super nostalgic and prove our point?

Advertisement

5 of 26

Barry King/WireImage

Great, let’s get started. 

6 of 26

Catherine McGann/Getty

Here he is, performing in New York City in 1999. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 26

Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty

And in the studio in 2000. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 26

In 1999 the rapper, then going by Slim Shady, won Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards. 

Advertisement

9 of 26

Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images

And was clearly very excited about it. You can almost forgive Eminem for not smiling because his eyes are piercing your soul through the screen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 26

Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

He has always been stoic. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 26

Evan Agostini /Getty

The rapper dyed his hair a now-infamous shade of blond and, to be honest, no man who has dyed his hair platinum since has measured up. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 26

Sal Idriss/Redferns

Is it weird to find a man wearing overalls and a hockey mask attractive? Asking for a friend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 26

Lex van Rossen/MAI/Redferns

The rapper donned the get-up while on tour in 2003.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 26

George De Sota/Liaison

Please enjoy this extremely 2000s ensemble. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 26

Kevin Winter/Getty

Eminem made wearing tiny glasses cool.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 26

Kevin Winter/ImageDirect/ Getty

This is all the proof that you need. We stan a trendsetter. 

Did you know that the rapper is to thank for ‘stan,’ the word we all now use to describe loving and supporting our favorite celebrities? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 26

James Devaney/WireImage

Two bandanas at the same time. Iconic. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 26

Frans Schellekens/Redferns

You wanna see more photos of Eminem? We live to serve.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 26

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/ Getty

We didn’t know we needed this shirtless photo of Eminem until we found this shirtless photo of Eminem, but boy did we need it. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 26

Ron Wolfson/WireImage

The rapper has always had a pretty casual red carpet style. Here, Slim Shady arrives at the 2000 Hip Hop Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 26

The rapper was clearly feeling himself when he went up to accept the award for Best Music Video at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 26

WENN

Eminem is father to now 23-year-old Hailie, who is pictured here with her dad in 2004. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 26

Eminem looking over at Brittany Murphy in a scene from the film '8 Mile', 2002. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

The rapper showed off his acting skills when he starred alongside Brittany Murphy in 8 Mile, a film loosely based on his own life. The movie’s theme, “Lose Yourself,” won him an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 26

Eli Reed/Imagine/Universal/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Big fan of Eminem’s beanie, as well as his acting chops. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 26

Kevin Winter/Getty

We think we’ve made our point! Happy birthday, Eminem! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.