Eminem Makes Surprise SNL Cameo During Pete Davidson's Christmas 'Stan' Parody

Eminem made a surprise cameo during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The episode, hosted by Jason Bateman, including a segment called "Stu" that featured Pete Davidson parodying Eminem's 2000 single "Stan" with a Christmas theme, during which the rapper, 48, briefly made an appearance.

Davidson stars in the parody as Stu, an obsessed fan of Santa Clause (Bateman) who writes him letters begging for a PlayStation 5. In Eminem's original music video, Stan was played by actor Devon Sawa.

Sporting a white tank top and bleached blonde hair, Davidson's Stu spends nearly the entire segment writing letters to Santa Clause on a legal pad in a basement. As his letters go unanswered, Stu grows frustrated and angry.

Kate McKinnon appears in the skit as Dido, who was featured in the original music video, while Bowen Yang plays Elton John, who performed a duet of "Stan" with Eminem at the 43rd Grammy Awards in 2001.

Image zoom Pete Davidson, Eminem | Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; NBC

At the end of the parody, Eminem briefly appears on the TV in Stu's basement. The rapper, dressed in a Christmas sweater, opens his gift from Santa — a PlayStation 5, which Stu desperately wanted.

"I didn't even ask for this. I guess Shady must have been a good boy this year," Eminem says. "Sorry, Stu. You f----ed up."

Sawa, 42, shared the video of the SNL skit on Twitter, writing, "Stu > Stan."

Eminem was previously spoofed by Davidson, 27, on SNL in November 2017 for a sketch about the Lion King auditions. The rapper also served as the musical guest for the episode.