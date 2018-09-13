Eminem Slams Machine Gun Kelly as Their Feud Heats Up: 'You Think I F—ing Think About You?'

The war of words between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly is heating up.

The bad blood began when Slim Shady discovered that the “Bad Things” rapper had said some less-than-gentlemanly words about his beloved daughter, Hailie Scott, a few years back.

“Ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem’s daughter… and I have to say, she is hot as f—, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king,” he reportedly tweeted in 2012.

It took a few years for Em to get wind of it, but when he did he flew into Angry Dad Mode — firing shots at Kelly on “Not Alike,” a track off his new “surprise” album Kamikaze.

“And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f— you are, Kelly/I don’t use sublims and sure as f— don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie,” he rapped on the song.

Kelly, 28, fired back days later, dropping the song “Rap Devil” just days later. On the track, he claims Eminem, 45, had him barred from his radio channel, Shade 45, among other accusations.

“Mad about something I said in 2012 / Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss / Homie we get it, we know that you’re the greatest rapper alive / F—ing dweeb, all you do is read the dictionary and stay inside,” he rapped.

“Yeah I’ll acknowledge you’re the GOAT / But I’m the Gunner bitch, I got you in the scope (Brra) / Don’t have a heart attack now (No) / Somebody help your mans up (Help) / Knees weak of old age / The real Slim Shady can’t stand up.”

“im standing up for not just myself, but my generation,” he explained on Twitter soon after the song’s release. “im doing the same shit you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil.”

Never one to stay quiet, Em has unloaded about the feud in a new interview with Sway Calloway. Over the course of their lengthy talk, the rapper explained that he hadn’t heard about Kelly’s comments about Hailie until long after the fact.

“It never hit my radar and then one day, you know, you go down the f—ing wormhole of YouTube or whatever right? So I see ‘Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem’s daughter.’ So, I’m like ‘What the f—?’ I click on it…he starts doing a press run basically about Hailie. I’m like, ‘What the f—? Yo, my man better chill.'”



According to Eminem, the Hailie comments were just the tip of the iceberg.

“The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason that I dissed him is… first what he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45, or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—ing think about you? You know how many f—ing rappers are better than you? You’re not even in the f—ing conversation.”

Eminem elaborated on what he considers the Catch-22 of rap feuds — wanting to get the last word in without giving the “enemy” extra publicity.

“Now, I’m in this f—ing weird thing because I’m like I have to answer this motherf—er and every time I do that, it makes that person—as irrelevant as people say I am in hip hop, I make them bigger by getting into this thing where I’m like, I want to destroy him, but I also don’t want to make him bigger because now you’re a f—ing enemy. I’ll leave it at that.”