Eminem Reveals Tracklist for New Greatest Hits Album 'Curtain Call 2' Featuring Rihanna and Beyoncé

The upcoming 2-disc, 34-track set features tracks from Eminem's albums released between 2009 and today including "Love the Way You Lie" and "The Monster"

By
Published on August 3, 2022 01:40 PM
Eminem
Eminem. Photo: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty

Eminem is gearing up to drop a star-studded collection of his hits.

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, the 49-year-old rapper unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming Curtain Call 2 greatest hits album, which is set for an Aug. 5 release and highlights Eminem's hit singles from 2009 through today.

Curtain Call 2 is framed as a sequel to his 2005 greatest hits album Curtain Call: The Hits which included songs from 1999's The Slim Shady LP, 2000's The Marshall Mathers LP, 2002's 8 Mile and The Eminem Show as well as 2004's Encore.

The upcoming 2-disc, 34-track set features tracks from 2009's Relapse, 2010's Recovery, 2011's Hell: The Sequel (released under Bad Meets Evil with rapper Royce da 5'9"), 2011's The Marshall Mathers LP 2, 2017's Revival, 2018's Kamikaze and 2020's Music to Get Murdered By as well as soundtrack cuts from 2015's Southpaw and 2022's Elvis.

Alongside two new tracks, "The King and I" featuring CeeLo Green from Elvis and "From the D 2 the LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg, Curtain Call 2 includes Eminem's hit singles such as Rihanna collaborations "Love the Way You Lie" and "The Monster," "Not Afraid," "Crack a Bottle" featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, "Walk on Water" featuring Beyoncé and "Kings Never Die" featuring Gwen Stefani.

Eminem shared a video to Instagram revealing the greatest hits album's tracklist on Tuesday alongside the caption: "#CC2 OFFICIAL TRACKLIST #Relapse #Recovery #MMLP2 #Revival #Kamikaze #MTBMB #MTBMBSIDEB #Southpaw #ShadyXV #HellTheSequel."

The tracklist announcement arrived just one day after Eminem dropped the previously unreleased "Crack a Bottle" music video, filmed around the No. 1 single's release in 2009, which he said via Instagram was "Unlocked from the Shady Vault."

Last month, the legendary rapper announced Curtain Call 2 via Instagram, writing, "🚨#CURTAINCALL2 DROPS 8/5 - HIT THE LINK IN BIO FOR ALL DETAILS🚨," alongside its cover art.

RELATED: Hailie Jade Looks Back on 'Surreal' Experiences Touring with Father Eminem as a Child

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better — the "When I'm Gone" performer is also teasing a new single to be revealed in the coming weeks.

For the die-hard Eminem fans, a Curtain Call 2 limited edition box set and autographed vinyls will also be available on Eminem.com.

Following the release of "From the D 2 the LBC," Eminem shared that it served as a nod to the cities he and Snoop Dogg, 50, have spent their careers representing: Detroit, Michigan and Long Beach, California.

"This probably should have happened a while ago," said Eminem to kick off the bicoastal anthem.

