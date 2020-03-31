Eminem Says He Is Proud of Daughter Hailie for Going to College and Having 'No Babies'

Image zoom Hailie Jade Scott, Eminem Hailie Jade/Instagram; Getty Images

Eminem is opening up about being a parent, sharing that “being able to raise kids” is one of his greatest accomplishments.

Speaking on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson earlier this month, the rapper, 47, talked about how “proud” he is of his daughter Hailie Jade Scott.

“No babies,” Eminem replied when Tyson asked if Hailie, 24, had any children of her own. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good.”

“She’s made me proud for sure,” he added, sharing that Hailie, his only biological daughter with ex Kim Mathers, graduated from college with an impressive 3.9 GPA. Haillie studied psychology at Michigan State University.

“It definitely is crazy,” the rapper said of how much his daughter has grown up.

“I have a niece that I have helped raised, too, that’s … pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26. And then I have a younger one that’s 17 now,” Eminem continued, referring to his adopted daughters Alaina Marie Mathers and Whitney Scott Mathers.

“So when I think about my accomplishments, like that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids,” he said, adding that it’s important to keep kids “grounded” when they grow up with famous parents.

Hailie celebrated her 24th birthday on Christmas Day last year with a disco-themed photo shoot at a skating rink.

“got groovy to celebrate 24 🕺,” she captioned one shot, sporting a sequined jumpsuit and white booties. With several more posts from the shoot, she wrote out, “It’s my birthday and I’ll post if I want to,” in the captions.

The college grad told The Daily Mail in 2018 that she and her dad are “very close,” not hesitating to answer in the affirmative when asked if he is supportive of her.