Nicki Minaj Pitches Her 'First Date' with Eminen After He Reveals He's Interested in Fellow Rapper

Eminem seemingly has no problem with those rumors that he’s dating Nicki Minaj. In fact, it appears that he’s hoping they’ll come true!

The 45-year-old rapper (real name: Marshall Mathers) addressed the reports of a potential tryst when he took the stage to close out Boston Calling, a three-day music festival, on Sunday evening.

“Yo Boston, how many people in here want me to date Nicki Minaj?” Eminem asked the audience, holding his microphone out for them to answer. “So wait, one more time: Let me make sure so I can actually make this official. How many people want me to date Nicki Minaj?”

In response to the crowd’s resounding cheers, Eminem answered “Well goddamnit, me too!”

“We’ll figure this s—t out. How we’re gonna deal with this publicly?” he continued.

Responding to a video of the moment shared to Twitter, the object of Em’s (supposed) affections admitted that it was all fun and games — either that, or she thoroughly friend-zoned him.

“LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me,” she wrote. “Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse.”

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

Minaj set the Internet ablaze on Friday when she appeared to confirm to a fan on Instagram that she and Eminem were dating.

Minaj, 35, had previously rapped about Eminem on YG’s new single “Big Bank” (which also features Big Sean and 2 Chainz), saying that she had “met Slim Shady” and that “once he go black, he’ll be back again.”

“I met Slim Shady. Bagged a EM!!!” she wrote on Instagram, captioning her video post.

Neither Minaj nor Eminem’s reps replied to PEOPLE’s request for comment. But while fans wondered if she was serious, sources close to Minaj told TMZ “the rapper was only joking” and that “there’s nothing romantic between the two.”

The Queen Barbie also took to social media to defend another man in her life — fellow Young Money alum, Drake. The “God’s Plan” MC was dissed in Pusha T’s new song “Infrared” — taken from DAYTONA, his new collaboration with Kanye West.

In the lyrics, Pusha criticizes Drake for allegedly using ghostwriters to pen some of his songs. Minaj did not take kindly to the comments, and responded with a strongly worded tweet, which she also shared to her Instagram.

“Knock it off,” she said in part. “Challenging the chosen ones only awakens the sleeping giant.”