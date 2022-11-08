Eminem's Mom Debbie Congratulates Rapper After His Rock Hall Induction: 'Very, Very Proud of You'

Eminem has previously rapped about his troubled relationship with Debbie on songs including 2002's "Cleanin' Out My Closet" and 2013's "Headlights"

Published on November 8, 2022
THE OSCARS® - The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images) EMINEM; DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER, 2005: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Eminem's mother Debbie Mathers during a portrait session outside her house in September, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)
Eminem and Debbie Mathers. Photo: CRAIG SJODIN via Getty; Mark Weiss/Getty

Eminem's mother Debbie Mathers is celebrating her son's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite their publicly turbulent relationship over the years, the rapper's 67-year-old mother publicly praised her son's latest accomplishment in a video shared via social media on Monday.

"Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," said Debbie, who was not in attendance for the ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"I love you very much. I knew you'd get there. It's been a long ride. I'm very, very proud of you," she continued.

Debbie also took a moment to recognize Eminem's daughter Hailie's recent career moves. "And also I'm very proud of Hailie Jade, my big girl," she said in the clip, which saw her sporting a purple Shady Records t-shirt. "I want to tell you Hailie, great job on your podcast and God bless you guys. I love you very much."

Throughout Eminem's decades-long career, he and Debbie haven't publicly had a close bond. In 1999, she sued him for defamation of character and asked for $11 million dollars. While a judge ruled in Debbie's favor, she was only granted $25,000 at the time.

Eminem has rapped about their relationship on multiple songs, including 2002's "Cleanin' Out My Closet" and 2013's "Headlights," both of which detail a troubling home life for their family.

In his acceptance speech at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which Hailie attended, Eminem spoke about his unique position in the organization.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Eminem and Hailie Mathers. Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"So I'm probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons. One of them that I'm a rapper, and this is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And there's only a few of us right now that have been inducted in already, but there's only a few of us," said the rapper.

He continued, "Secondly, I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked. Hailie, plug your ears: because drugs were f---ing delicious, and I thought we had a good thing going man, but I had to go and f--- it all up and take too many. God damn. OK Hailie."

Eminem then spoke about his journey to success. "I had to really fight my way through man to try and break through in this music, and I'm so honored and I'm so grateful that I'm even able to be up here doing hip-hop music, man, because I love it so much," he said.

Before his speech, the musician was introduced by his longtime collaborator, Dr. Dre, who recalled hearing Eminem's music for the first time and not realizing he was white.

Eminem
Eminem. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"It never even crossed my mind. Looking back, I don't know why it didn't cross my mind. He certainly didn't sound like a Black rapper, especially because of what he was saying," said Dr. Dre, 57. "I guess it was my ignorance at the time, thinking that if you're a really good rapper, you must be Black."

Dr. Dre explained that he faced backlash for promoting Eminem's music but stuck to his guns, as he believed in his talent.

"His raw, dark, and humorous lyrics coupled with an impeccable cadence stood out from anything I had ever heard before, and he was hungry. Both of us were," detailed the Beats co-founder. "We were two artists in do-or-die situations: he was desperate to find a way to feed his family and I was searching for something to sink my teeth into creatively. Each of us was exactly what the other needed and I was willing to bet my entire career on it."

