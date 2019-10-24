The Secret Service Interviewed Eminem Over 'Threatening Lyrics' About Donald Trump: Report

Eminem‘s claims in his 2018 song “The Ringer” that he was visited by the Secret Service because of President Donald Trump turned out to be true, according to documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.

In the song, which was released last August as part of his Kamikaze album, Eminem rapped, “Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service/To meet in person to see if I really think of hurting him.”

According to the documents BuzzFeed obtained, the rapper, born Marshall Mathers, was interviewed by the Secret Service in January 2018 due to scathing lyrics about Trump, 73, and his daughter Ivanka Trump that came from his song “Framed” in his 2017 album Revival.

In the song, Eminem, 47, rapped, “That’s an awfully hot coffee pot/ Should I drop it on Donald Trump? Probably not/ But that’s all I got ’til I come up with a solid plot.”

In addition, the Grammy winner brought up Ivanka, 37, who serves as one of her father’s senior advisors: “Donald Duck’s on, there’s a Tonka Truck in the yard/ But dog, how the f— is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?” he sang.

Image zoom Carolyn Kaster/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Eminem Calls Out Donald Trump During Freestyle Rap at the BET Awards & Twitter Loved It

The day after Revival was released in December 2017, the Secret Service was allegedly notified about the lyrics by a TMZ employee who reached out via email for comment about the rapper’s scathing song, the documents state.

The Secret Service characterized Eminem as “exhibiting inappropriate behavior” and noted that he, via the rap, “threatens protectee,” the docs add, according to BuzzFeed.

The report, which is heavily redacted, also states that during the interview, the Secret Service read Eminem’s lyrics from his rap out loud to him. In response, the rapper “began [to] rap along with the interviewers as the verse was read.”

Image zoom RMV/REX/Shutterstock

He was also allegedly questioned about an interview he conducted in 2017 with Vulture, where he said that Trump “makes my blood boil.”

Following the interview, BuzzFeed reports the Secret Service decided against sending the case to a federal prosecutor.

A rep for Eminem did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Eminem, a longtime Trump critic, also called out the president in 2017 during the BET Awards, where he delivered a nearly five minute freestyle rap that took Twitter by storm.

The cypher was delivered in a Detroit parking lot, with several people in the background. Lines spewed included referring to Trump as a “bitch” and calling him out for his comments about Charlottesville, as well as his attack on NFL player protests.

Called “The Storm,” Eminem rapped, “This is his form of distraction/Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

It was evident throughout the performance that the rapper was frustrated, taking frequent, muted pauses to keep himself in check.

RELATED: Eminem to Elton John: Trump ‘Does Not Give a F— About Anybody’ but His Supporters

He continued rapping, “But we better give Obama props/Because what we got in the office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Eminem also targeted those who claimed to be supporters of both him and Trump.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line/You’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split/ Or who you should stand beside/I’ll do it for you with this/F— you.”

The Grammy winner received praise on Twitter afterward for his lyrics from fans as well as numerous celebrities, such as Ellen DeGeneres, Snoop Dogg, and Colin Kaepernick.