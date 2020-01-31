Eminem Honors 50 Cent at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony: He Is 'the Whole Package'

50 Cent is now immortalized on the Walk of Fame.

On Thursday, the “Candy Shop” rapper, 44, born Curtis Jackson III, was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, pal Eminem made an appearance to speak about his friendship with 50 Cent — and how he knew he was destined for great things the moment they met in 2002.

“I think one of things I noticed when he first walked into the room was his presence,” said Eminem, 47, born Marshall Mathers. “It just kinda felt like ‘he’s gonna be a star,’ just the way he carried himself, his swagger, everything; it just seemed like he was the whole package.”

He added: “The first time I met 50, I was so excited to meet him, so I started rapping all his songs to him and I didn’t really let him talk. I kinda was trying to show him how into him I was. But I think I might have probably overdid it.”

Sharing some of 50 Cent’s lesser-known talents (he can juggle and school anyone in Scrabble, apparently), Eminem also joked that it’s better to be on the rapper’s good side at all times.

“I would say that it’s much more fun to be his friend than it is to be his enemy because this guy is f—ing relentless and he won’t stop,” Eminem said. “He’s also helped me through a lot of hard times in my own life, and he’s always been there when I needed him.”

Dr. Dre, 54, also attended the induction ceremony, posing beside his frequent musical collaborators.

RELATED: Eminem Raps 50 Cent’s 8 Mile Verse for His Friend’s Birthday as He Reveals It Made Him Want to Quit Rapping

Image zoom ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Image zoom Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Eminem Matt Baron/Shutterstock

During his time at the microphone, 50 Cent gave a shout-out to Eminem and Dr. Dre, highlighting their importance in boosting his career.

“I’d like to thank both Em and Dre,” he said. “I don’t honestly think my career would have been what it was without their support. Dre is a mentor for the whole squad because he’s been doing it long before that and was able to guide us in different ways without even knowing that he’s doing it.”

Documenting his big day of being added to the Walk of Fame, 50 Cent shared a series of photos, including one of himself touching the shiny new sidewalk namesake — and made a jab to President Donald Trump, who also received a star in 2007.

“my ⭐️is in front of the burger joint, i wanted it to be by Trumps so i could get coverage when his gets vandalized. 😆,” he captioned the post.

He also posted a photo posing with Eminem and Dr. Dre, writing along with it: “The 3 headed monsters we still out here.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Eminem and 50 Cent, 2015 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: 50 Cent Weighs in on Nick Cannon and Eminem Feud After New Diss Track

50 Cent and Eminem — who have collaborated more than once over the course of their careers, including on the 2012 song “My Life” with Adam Levine — have come to each other’s defense as recently as last month.

In December, as Eminem (who recently dropped a surprise album featuring the late Juice WRLD) found himself in a public beef with Nick Cannon, 50 Cent gave his opinion on the feud and Cannon, 39, releasing a diss track.

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with [Eminem],” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf—er come close to beating him man. 😠 hey Nick that s— was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”