Eminem Gets Knocked Out by Mike Tyson in New 'Godzilla' Music Video — And Honors Juice WRLD

Eminem‘s new single will knock you out.

On Monday, the rapper dropped the music video for his song “Godzilla,” which features the late 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD, who died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine at Chicago’s Midway Airport in December.

A few of the 47-year-old’s famous friends make cameos in the new video, including former professional boxer Mike Tyson. In one scene, Slim Shady is rapping while running away from a group of people following him in a dark parking lot, when out of nowhere the heavyweight champion appears and knocks him out cold with his famous right hook.

“Uh, what the f—?” a dazed Eminem says after coming too. “Mike?”

“Em, is that you?” Tyson replies, before apologizing for his mistake. “I ain’t mean that, please man, I’m sorry. Please, forgive me.”

In a bizarre turn of events, the scene quickly shifts with the “Rap God” strapped to a hospital bed, as another version of himself posing as a doctor with fellow rapper Dr. Dre look over him and try to treat his injuries.

The whole video, directed by Cole Bennett, takes viewers on a strange trip, as Eminem sings the rap anthem that analogizes him to Godzilla — an outcast, due to his penchant for “spitting fire” (which he literally does at one point in the video).

Juice WRLD’s chorus from the song also plays throughout the music video, which ends with a touching tribute to the late rapper, using his own inspiring words.

“I hope everybody havin’ a good day. I hope everybody accomplished something significant. Even if you didn’t accomplish anything significant, don’t be discouraged,” the late rapper was recorded saying. The recording plays over black-and-white footage of Juice WRLD smiling.

“Just aim to accomplish something significant tomorrow and the next day and so on. If anybody is going through anything, I hope and I pray that you get through it,” he added. “And just know that you do have the strength to get through whatever the f— you going through, no matter what it is.”

Eminem then ends the video with a tribute note, writing, “In loving memory of Jarad ‘Juice WRLD’ Higgins. You will be remembered forever. You will be here forever. Thank you for changing the wrld. 999 forever.”

“Godzilla” is from Eminem’s latest studio album, Music To Be Murdered By, which was released in January.