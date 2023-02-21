Eminem Files Opposition Against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon for Using 'Shady' in Podcast Title

May Eminem have your attention, please?

Last week, the Grammy-winning superstar filed an opposition against Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's trademark application for the name of their podcast Reasonably Shady, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Per the docs, the rapper, 50, said he believes his brand will be damaged if the trademark is granted — and that it could cause "confusion" for those who have known him by his Slim Shady and Shady monikers.

Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) says he has exclusively used the term "Shady" and "Slim Shady" since 1996. He also owns the trademark for both to use on merch and his records.

"The marks Slim Shady and Shady have become and are an extremely valuable symbol of Mathers, his reputation and goodwill," the doc reads.

Dixon, 43, and Bryant, 52, filed to trademark their podcast's name with the intent of selling products a year ago, according to the Patent and Trademark Office. The reality stars launched the podcast in 2021.

Reps for Eminem and the podcast hosts did not immediately respond to PEOPLE request for comment.

The "Mockingbird" rapper was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. During his acceptance speech, he spoke about his unique position in the organization.

"So I'm probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons. One of them that I'm a rapper, and this is the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And there's only a few of us right now that have been inducted in already, but there's only a few of us," said the rapper.

He continued, "Secondly, I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked. Hailie, plug your ears: because drugs were f---ing delicious, and I thought we had a good thing going man, but I had to go and f--- it all up and take too many. God damn. OK Hailie."

RELATED VIDEO: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

Meanwhile, Eminem's friend and longtime collaborator 50 Cent recently revealed they're working on an 8 Mile TV show.

"It's gonna be big. I'm working. I ain't got no duds. I'm batting 100," the 47-year-old rapper said during an appearance on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. "I think it should be there for his legacy because it's important to me that they understand it."

According to the rapper, the project will provide a "backstory" to the film and show Eminem's younger years. He also expressed a desire for the show to share Eminem's story with a new audience.