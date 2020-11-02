"We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment," wrote Joe Biden with a video featuring Eminem's "Lose Yourself"

Eminem Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in New Campaign Ad: 'One Opportunity'

Eminem is voting for Joe Biden.

Just a day before Election Day, the 48-year-old rapper shared a black-and-white official campaign ad in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket with his track "Lose Yourself" playing in the background.

"One opportunity… #Vote," he captioned the clip on Instagram.

"We have one shot. One opportunity. One moment," Biden, 77, tweeted with the same video, referencing the song's lyrics. "Don't miss the chance — vote."

Eminem has been vocal in his opposition of President Donald Trump. At the 2017 BET Awards, the rapper dedicated a five-minute freestyle diss to Trump.

"This is his form of distraction/Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada," he rapped then. "All of these horrible tragedies and he's bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers."

"And any fan of mine who's a supporter of his/I'm drawing in the sand a line/You're either for or against," he added. "And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split/ Or who you should stand beside/I’ll do it for you with this/F— you."

The "Godzilla" rapper is no stranger to rapping about politicians.

In his 2004 track "Mosh," he dissed then-President George Bush and the war in Iraq.

"Rebel with a rebel yell, raise hell we gonna let em know," rapped. "Stomp, push, shove, mush, F— Bush, until they bring our troops home."

And in 2012, he confirmed he voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and would vote for him again.