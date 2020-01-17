Eminem Drops Surprise Album Featuring Ed Sheeran and Late Rapper Juice WRLD

Eminem just surprised fans with all-new music.

On Friday, the Grammy-winner, 47, dropped an unannounced album titled Music To Be Murdered By.

“It’s your funeral…” Eminem wrote on Twitter, announcing the release and revealing the Alfred Hitchcock–inspired album art that depicts himself holding an ax and gun to his head. A second bloody album cover shows Eminem holding a shovel while wearing a suit and tie.

Across 20 tracks, the rapper’s 11th studio album taps into the star’s dark side, with songs like “Never Love Again,” “Lock It Up” and “Darkness,” which also came with a new music video that puts viewers in the POV of a mass shooter. At the end of the video, Eminem watches as a plethora of mass shooting headlines flash across several TV screens before asking the viewers: “When will it end?”

The video then includes a voting register link with the words, “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

For the album, the artist, born Marshall Mathers, receives several assists from music industry heavyweights, including pop star Ed Sheeran, who sings “I love the way you move like that” on the song “Those Kinda Nights.”

Late rapper Juice WRLD is also featured on the album in the track “Godzilla,” where the young artist — who died in December at age 21 — joins Eminem on the song about feeling like a monster, ending with Eminem’s trademark speedy rapping style.

Juice WRLD — who was laid to rest last month at a funeral in Harvey, Illinois, near his Chicago hometown — died on Sunday, Dec. 8, shortly after reportedly having a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

His mom gave a statement to TMZ shortly after, explaining that her son, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, battled a drug addiction and that his family was learning to cope with the loss.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” she said in the statement. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.”

She added: “Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

the fact that eminem made a joke about the manchester attack in his song makes me sick. he can’t get out of this one. he fully said her name and can’t deny it at all. disgusting. how insensitive do u have to be to say something like this. — 𝒇🕊 (@divinegrrandde) January 17, 2020

Though Eminem’s album has just dropped, the rapper has already stirred up online controversy for his track, “Unaccommodating,” with a lyric that references the 2017 bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.

“But I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” he raps in the song, which also name-checks Osama bin Laden, John Wayne Gacy and JonBenét Ramsey.

The Detroit native’s last album, Kamikaze, dropped in 2018 — another surprise release that included politically fueled themes and criticisms of President Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein, among others.

Murder To Be Murdered By is now available to stream.