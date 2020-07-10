The rappers dropped the single "The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady" on Friday, also targeting so-called "half-wit" politicians in office

Eminem Calls Out Drew Brees and People Who Don't Wear Masks amid Pandemic in New Kid Cudi Song

Eminem is setting his sights on several hot-button issues.

On Friday, the Grammy winner, 47, and Kid Cudi dropped a collaborative single titled "The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady," which sees Eminem rap about recent headlines — taking aim at Drew Brees' controversial kneeling comment.

Last month, the NFL star, 41, likened the #TakeAKnee movement to "disrespecting the flag," prompting swift backlash. Brees soon apologized, saying in a statement at the time that his words "lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy."

In the new song, Eminem references New Orleans, where Brees plays for the Saints, and rhymed "F--k Drew Brees" before redirecting his targeted lyrics to other matters.

"Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse / Other half are just pissed off and / Don't wanna wear a mask and they're just scoffing / And that's how you end up catching the shit off 'em / I just used the same basket as you shopping / Now I'm in a f---in' casket from you coughin'" he raps.

For his portion of the tune, Cudi, 36, opens up about his stay in rehab. In October 2016, the rapper, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, announced that he checked himself into rehab for "depression and suicidal urges." Now, he proclaimed that he's in a "new zone."

"Years ago, rehab / All good, helped me figure out another plan / It got bad, so bad / Nah, I ain't f---ing love that, man," raps Cudi.

The artist enlisted his "princess" daughter Vada to announce the collaboration with Eminem earlier this week. "And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen...," he captioned a clip of his child on Instagram on Wednesday as she revealed "daddy's new single."

Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers, also featured lyrics in the song about his sobriety. Back in April, the artist marked 12 years of sobriety by sharing a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous coin on social media.

"Got a lil' green (Yeah) / But I don't do weed (Nope)," he raps, later adding: "Not high, but I'm your highness."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.