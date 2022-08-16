Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg Back Together for a Studio Session: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'

Are Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg working on a new collaboration?

The collaborative trio of rap superstars posed together in a recording studio for a snap shared to Eminem's social media pages on Monday alongside the caption, "just a few bros.. hangin out."

Posing in front of a wooden wall and studio equipment, the photo sees Dre, 57, grinning ear-to-ear in an all-black outfit next to a deadpan-appearing Eminem, 49, sporting a gray hoodie, black baseball cap, graphic tee and black jeans. Snoop, 50, stands to the right, donning a green jacket, patterned t-shirt and matching bucket hat, black-and-blue pants and a gold necklace with a smile on his face.

The photo arrives days after Snoop spoke to Entertainment Tonight about reuniting with Dre to work on a forthcoming project. "We're cooking up a little something," he told the outlet on the red carpet for his new film, Day Shift. "I don't wanna talk about it too much, but we're back together again."

Snoop continued, "It's been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we're doin' something, we're workin' on something."

Dre has long worked with both rappers, as he signed Eminem to his Aftermath label for the release of his breakthrough album, 1999's The Slim Shady LP, and put Snoop on the map by collaborating with him on the title track for the 1992 film Deep Cover.

After heavily featuring Snoop on his 1992 The Chronic album, Dre also produced the "Drop It Like It's Hot" performer's first solo album, 1993's Doggystyle. Both Snoop and Eminem lent their rap skills to several songs on Dre's 1999 album 2001, though all three didn't appear together on any tracks at the time. The following year, Snoop featured on "Bitch Please II" — produced by Dre — from Eminem's The Marshall Mathers LP.

In December, Dre released a flurry of new songs for the game GTA Online: The Contract featuring Eminem and Snoop on different tracks.

All three rappers shared the stage earlier this year alongside Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, with Dre and Snoop performing together.

In June, Eminem and Snoop teamed up for a surprise single titled "From the D 2 the LBC," a nod to the cities they have spent their entire careers proudly representing: Detroit, Michigan and Long Beach, California.

"This probably should have happened a while ago," said Eminem to kick off the bicoastal anthem, which marks the first time the pair have worked together in more than two decades.

While the reason for the trio's latest studio session is unclear, it's possible they're working on tracks for Dre's long-awaited album Detox. First announced in 2002, the rapper scrapped the project but has since hinted at its release. In the background of photos posted in April featuring Dre and Snoop in a recording studio, eagle-eyed fans noticed a tracklist for Detox written on a dry-erase board.