Eminem Releases Savage Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly: 'I'll Give You a B for the Effort'

Eminem just escalated his ongoing feud with Machine Gun Kelly.

One day after the Kamikaze rapper, 45, admitted he wanted “to destroy” Kelly, 28, during an interview with Sway Calloway, he released a savage diss track of his own aimed towards the significantly younger rapper.

“#Killshot,” Eminem wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon, sharing a link to the song alongside album artwork that appeared to depict a cartoon version of Kelly’s face in the crosshairs of a weapon, with his eyes covered by two red Xs.

“You sound like a bitch,” Eminem rapped in the first lines of the track, before starting off with a relatively benign remark about the musician’s sense of style.

“How you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and have a man bun?” he continued, later adding, “I’d rather be 80-year-old me than 20-year-old you.”

Eminem also appeared to directly respond to the video Kelly made to go alongside “Rap Devil,” a diss track which he released earlier this month about Eminem.

“Gotta wake up Labor Day to this (the f—?) / Bein’ rich, aimed by some prick usin’ my name for clickbait / In a state of bliss ’cause I said his goddamn name,” he rapped, later adding that he would give Kelly “a B for the effort.”

“I’m sick of your blonde hair and earrings / Just ’cause you look in the mirror and think you’re Marshall Mathers / Don’t mean you are, and you’re not about it / So just leave my d— in your mouth, and leave my daughter out it,” he continued.

Kelly has yet to publicly respond to the track, though G-Eazy, whom Machine Gun Kelly is also feuding with and who Eminem name-drops on the track, posted an Instagram captioned, “Let’s talk about it.”

The bad blood began when Slim Shady discovered that the “Bad Things” rapper had said some less-than-gentlemanly words about his beloved daughter, Hailie Scott, a few years ago.

“Ok so I just saw a picture of Eminem’s daughter… and I have to say, she is hot as f—, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king,” Kelly reportedly tweeted in 2012.

It took a few years for Em to get wind of it, but when he did he flew into Angry Dad Mode — firing shots at Kelly on “Not Alike,” a track off his new “surprise” album Kamikaze.

“And I’m talkin’ to you, but you already know who the f— you are, Kelly/I don’t use sublims and sure as f— don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie,” he rapped on the song.

Kelly fired back days later, dropping the song “Rap Devil.” On the track, he claims Eminem had him barred from his radio channel, Shade 45, among other accusations.

“Mad about something I said in 2012 / Took you six years and a surprise album just to come with a diss / Homie we get it, we know that you’re the greatest rapper alive / F—ing dweeb, all you do is read the dictionary and stay inside,” he rapped.

Explaining why he came out with the song, Kelly wrote, “im doing the same s— you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil,” he continued.

Machine Gun Kelly Neilson Barnard/Getty

Never one to stay quiet, Em has unloaded about the feud on Thursday in a new interview with Sway Calloway. Over the course of their lengthy talk, the rapper explained that Kelly’s comments about his daughter were just the tip of the iceberg.

Eminem Kevin Mazur/Getty

“The reason I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason that I dissed him is… first what he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my favorite rapper banned me from Shade 45, or whatever he said, right? Like I’m trying to hinder his career. I don’t give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—ing think about you? You know how many f—ing rappers are better than you? You’re not even in the f—ing conversation.”

Eminem elaborated on what he considers the Catch-22 of rap feuds — wanting to get the last word in without giving the “enemy” extra publicity.

“Now, I’m in this f—ing weird thing because I’m like I have to answer this motherf—er and every time I do that, it makes that person—as irrelevant as people say I am in hip hop, I make them bigger by getting into this thing where I’m like, I want to destroy him, but I also don’t want to make him bigger because now you’re a f—ing enemy. I’ll leave it at that.”