Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Scott is breaking her silence about her tight relationship with her father.

The 22-year-old Michigan State University graduate spoke about their bond in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Monday.

Asked if he was supportive of her, Scott didn’t hesitate. “Of course, we are very close,” she said.

Scott is Eminem’s only biological daughter with ex Kim Mathers, to whom he was married twice before ultimately splitting in 2006.

The Grammy winner has rapped about his daughter in his songs over the years, from 2004’s “Mockingbird” to several references on his latest album, Revival, released in December.

In fact, the 45-year-old rapper dedicated track “Castle” entirely to Scott. Written in the form of annual letters to his daughter, the rapper gave listeners insight into his approach to fatherhood.

The track begins with Scott’s birth, and continues on through her early years, with Eminem noting he feels guilty for making her the subject of many of his songs — even though they are a large part of the reason he’s been able to provide for his family.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he raps. “This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”

Meanwhile, Scott — who lasted posted an ab-baring photo to her Instagram account in December in celebration of her 22nd birthday — told the Mail that she hasn’t decided what she’s going to do now that she’s graduated college, where she studied Psychology.

The brunette beauty is interested in is beauty and showing off her makeup skills, though she’s not sure she wants to live life in the spotlight.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still,” she said, explaining that she has no interest in following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a musician. “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].”

While she figures it out, Scott spends time in Detroit, Michigan with her mom and half-siblings Whitney and Parker. She lives in her own four-bedroom house minutes away.

And she’s found love in fellow MSU student Evan McClintock, who lives nearby. The two have been together for more than two years — often sharing photos together on her Instagram page.

“Feeling extra lucky today,” she wrote back in March 2017.

McClintock is a fan of Eminem, the Mail reports — and his girlfriend’s dad is apparently very approving of their relationship.