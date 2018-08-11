Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott Celebrates the Weekend by Showing Off Her Abs in Gym Selfie

Hailie Jade Scott is wishing her fans and followers a happy TGIF!

Eminem‘s 22-year-old daughter celebrated the start of the weekend with an ab-baring selfie on her Instagram Story Friday. “Happy Friday,” the Michigan State University student captioned a mirror selfie that showed her black leggings, white sports bra and color-coordinated hat.

Scott, whose mother is Kim Scott, has previously shared her workouts including walks with her beloved dog Lottie and has been spotted going to fitness classes such as Pure Barre.

But this summer, the rapper’s middle child has been cheering on her famous dad during his festival concert circuit.

As of late, Scott has been on the road during Eminem’s various festival performances, including Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Governors Ball in New York City. In late June, she shared how she was “crashing festivals and exploring cities” as she posted behind-the-scenes photos from her father’s shows.

Recently, she also attended Chicago’s Lollapalooza, writing, “Reason #105 to love festivals: it’s acceptable to sit on the ground whenever you get too tired or hot,” and sharing a photo of her all-black festival outfit.

Fans of Eminem are familiar with their close father-daughter relationship as he has rapped about Scott in his songs over the years, from 2004’s “Mockingbird” to several references on his latest album, Revival, released in December 2017.

In fact, the rapper dedicated the track “Castle” entirely to Scott. Written in the form of annual letters to his daughter, he gave listeners insight into his approach to fatherhood, noting that he feels guilty for making her the subject of many of his songs — even though they are a large part of the reason he’s been able to provide for his family.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he raps. “This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”

Speaking about her bond with her father for the first time in June, Scott told the Daily Mail, “Of course, we are very close.”