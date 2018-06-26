Eminem and daughter Hailie Jade Scott aren’t like most father-daughter duos!

The 22-year-old shared some of her favorite memories from the past few weeks as she joined her famous dad, 45, on the road during his various festival performances, including Bonnaroo in Tennessee and Governors Ball in New York City.

“[Throwback] to the past few weekends crashing festivals and exploring cities,” Hailie captioned a series of photos on Instagram which included a peek of her view during Eminem’s headlining Governors Ball set.

She also showed off her festival fashion, sharing a look at her head-to-toe black ensemble of mesh shirt, strappy bralette, skirt and boots. Her beloved dog Lottie even joined them!

Earlier this month, Eminem’s daughter, whose mother is Kim Scott, spoke about her relationship with her father for the first time.

“Of course, we are very close,” Hailie told the Daily Mail.

While her father has made a name for himself in the music industry, Hailie proved she may have a future as a makeup influencer.

On Monday, the Michigan State University graduate shared a stunning selfie on Instagram along with a helpful trick to achieve a healthy heightening of color.

“Pro tip: use lip gloss on the cheeks instead of blush for a more glowy look,” Hailie advised.

She previously told the Mail that she is interested in the beauty industry and showing off her makeup skills, though she’s not sure she wants to live life in the spotlight.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still,” she said, explaining that she has no interest in following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a musician.

Eminem at Governors Ball Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Eminem has rapped about his daughter in his songs over the years, from 2004’s “Mockingbird” to several references on his latest album, Revival, released in December.

In fact, the rapper dedicated the track “Castle” entirely to Scott. Written in the form of annual letters to his daughter, he gave listeners insight into his approach to fatherhood, noting that he feels guilty for making her the subject of many of his songs — even though they are a large part of the reason he’s been able to provide for his family.

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he raps. “This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”