Eminem's Daughter Hailie Scott, 23, Shows Off Her Abs in New Bikini Photos: 'Aloha'

Hailie Scott is celebrating the beginning of spring by soaking up some rays.

The 23-year-old daughter of Eminem showed off her toned physique in a pair of snapshots shared to her Instagram account on Sunday and Monday, posing in a goldenrod-colored two-piece atop a balcony.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The social-media influencer smiled for the camera in one photograph while gazing into the distance in a second, putting her defined abs on display.

“Aloha,” Scott captioned her post.

RELATED: Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott Celebrates the Weekend by Showing Off Her Abs in Gym Selfie

Her most recent post, on Monday, showed the Michigan State University graduate posing in a tree while wearing a crochet teal bikini that featured a similar off-the-shoulder style top ($22) as her yellow swimsuit.

Hailie Jade Scott Hailie Scott/Instagram

To accessorize, Scott wore a wide-brimmed hat she picked up at Target for $17, according to her Instagram story encouraging her followers to shop the look.

“A rooster almost made me fall out of this tree 🙊🌴,” she joked in the image’s caption.

Eminem, 46, has rapped about his daughter in numerous songs throughout his career, including several references to her on his latest album, Revival. He dedicated the track “Castle” entirely to Scott, which is written in the form of annual letters to his daughter, giving listeners insight into his approach to fatherhood.

In a June 2018 interview with the Daily Mail, Scott spoke about her close relationship with her dad. When asked if he was supportive of her, she answered, “Of course, we are very close.”

Scott, who graduated college with a degree in psychology, also told the Daily Mail that she wasn’t sure what was next for her professionally.

“It’s kind of up in the air, still,” she said, explaining that she has no interest in following in her father’s footsteps and becoming a musician. “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management].”