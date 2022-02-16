Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Kiss with Boyfriend in Rare Photo: 'Yesterday & Everyday'

Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock have been dating since 2016

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott is enjoying time with her boyfriend, Evan McClintock.

Wearing a denim jacket and matching pants paired with a black Gucci chain purse, the 26-year-old Michigan State University graduate shared a sweet photo on Tuesday of her kissing McClintock with the sunset serving as their background.

"Yesterday & everyday 💖," she captioned the post.

She also affectionately kissed him on the cheek while riding on a Ferris wheel in a video shared to her Instagram Story, pointing out, "None of us like heights." She tagged sister Alaina Marie Scott and Eminem's younger brother Nathan Mathers in the clip.

Before Monday, Hailie hadn't shared a snapshot of McClintock since July.

In that picture, she cozied up to McClintock, resting her arm on his shoulder. "I rarely share my feed, but when I do I'm happy it's with you ❤️‍🔥," the rapper's daughter wrote alongside the photo.

Hailie's Instagram account consists mainly of solo shots of her; however, her boyfriend has made a few appearances.

On Christmas (also her birthday) in 2019, she posted two images of herself and McClintock during her '70s-themed roller-disco party. Hailie has also posted him on other special occasions — including her 21st birthday, St. Patrick's Day in 2017, and Halloween in 2018.

Eminem, 48, briefly spoke about Hailie and her boyfriend — who have been dating since 2016, while both were students at Michigan State University, according to the Daily Mail — in an interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson in March 2020.

"No babies," the rapper replied when Tyson, 55, asked if Hailie had any children of her own. "Just a boyfriend. She's doing good."

"She's made me proud for sure," he added, sharing that Hailie, his daughter with ex Kim Scott, graduated from college with an impressive 3.9 GPA. Hailie studied psychology at Michigan State University.

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Supports Dad's Halftime Performance at Super Bowl

"It definitely is crazy," Eminem said of how much his daughter has grown up.

Hailie proudly supported the "Not Afraid" rapper during his Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg at the Sofi Stadium Sunday.

She documented the experience on Instagram, sharing a number of posts on her Instagram Story of her time at the big game, including a mirror-selfie photo.