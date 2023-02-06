Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Is Engaged to Boyfriend Evan McClintock: 'I Love You'

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is all grown up — and getting married!

Hailie, 27, announced her engagement to boyfriend Evan McClintock on Monday after six years of dating.

"casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11," she captioned a post on Instagram.

The Just a Little Shady podcast host shared three photos from her special day with her 3 million followers, including a shot of McClintock down on one knee and a snap of the happy couple popping a bottle of champagne.

"😭😭😭 couldn't be happier for the two of you🍾can't wait do this chapter of life with you guys❤️," her sister Alaina Marie Scott commented on the post.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock. Erika Christine Photography

Aly and AJ also weighed in, commenting: "You're all grown up 🥹 congrats Hailie! ❤️😍"

Hailie — whom Eminem shares with ex-wife Kim — has been dating McClintock since 2016, when they met while students at Michigan State University, according to the Daily Mail.

The social media influencer last shared a photo with her beau in February, when she posted a shot of them kissing in front of a sunset.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock. Erika Christine Photography

"yesterday & everyday 💖," she captioned the post.

Hailie's rapper dad briefly mentioned his daughter and McClintock in a 2020 interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, where he was asked if she had any kids of her own.

"No babies. Just a boyfriend. She's doing good," he said of the daughter who's referenced nearly two dozen times in his songs. "She's made me proud for sure."

Erika Christine Photography

In July, Hailie announced the launch of her new podcast, whose title is a reference to Eminem's 2000 hit "The Real Slim Shady."

"Just a little shady podcast is about to drop," she teased at the time. "This project has been in the works for a while & i'm so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

The podcast's Instagram page promises the hosts will "get a little shady" while discussing their lives and pop culture.