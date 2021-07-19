Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Posts Rare Photo with Her Boyfriend: 'I'm Happy'

Hailie Jade Scott and her boyfriend Evan lounged together in the sweet, summertime snap

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott only shares her Instagram feed with one person!

The Michigan State University graduate, 25, posted a sweet photo cozying up to her boyfriend Evan on Sunday.

In the picture, Hailie sported an orange cut-out dress and accessorized with a white fedora while she rested her arm on Evan's shoulder. Her boyfriend wore a casual, graphic t-shirt and gave a full smile to the camera.

"I rarely share my feed, but when I do I'm happy it's with you ❤️‍🔥," the rapper's daughter captioned the sweet photo.

In the comments section, Eminem's younger brother Nathan Kane Mathers voiced his support, writing, "My Homie Evan 🔥."

Hailie Jade Hailie Jade | Credit: Hailie Jade/Instagram

Hailie's Instagram account consists mainly of just photos of her, however, her boyfriend has made the cut a few times.

On Christmas (also her birthday) in 2019, she posted two images of herself and Evan during her '70s-themed roller-disco party. Keeping with the theme, the 25-year-old has also posted him on other special occasions — including her 21st birthday, St. Patrick's Day in 2017, and Halloween in 2018.

The couple first began dating in 2016 while both were students at Michigan State University, according to DailyMail.

Eminem, 48, spoke about his support for his daughter and briefly mentioned her boyfriend in an interview on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson in March last year.

"No babies," the rapper replied when Tyson, 55, asked if Hailie had any children of her own. "Just a boyfriend. She's doing good."

"She's made me proud for sure," he added, sharing that Hailie, his daughter with ex Kim Mathers, graduated from college with an impressive 3.9 GPA. Hailie studied psychology at Michigan State University.