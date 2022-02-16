10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller

Alaina and her fiancé, Matt Moeller, were on hand to support her dad, Eminem, when he performed during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. She posted a photo with Moeller captioned, "came to the concert to watch a little bit of football😏 repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let's goooo💙."

Alaina's biological mother, Dawn Scott, is the sister of Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott, and Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004, "I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."