10 Sweet Photos of Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott and Her Fiancé, Matt Moeller
The 28-year-old daughter of Eminem and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, got engaged in December 2021, and were on hand to cheer on her rapper dad at the 2022 Super Bowl
Cheering on Dad
Alaina and her fiancé, Matt Moeller, were on hand to support her dad, Eminem, when he performed during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. She posted a photo with Moeller captioned, "came to the concert to watch a little bit of football😏 repping Detroit and supporting Stafford, let's goooo💙."
Alaina's biological mother, Dawn Scott, is the sister of Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott, and Eminem told Rolling Stone in 2004, "I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."
Love Is in the Air
"Rumor is this was the best Valentine's Day ever," Alaina shared on Instagram on Valentine's Day 2022 alongside a series of photos. The 28-year-old's celebrations included her sister, Hailie Jade, and her boyfriend, Evan McClintock.
Popping the Question
Scott and Moeller got engaged in December 2021, with Scott sharing a series of photos of the second her longtime boyfriend popped the question. "This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU," she captioned the post.
[Married] Christmas
"Eat drink & (soon to be) married," the newly engaged Scott captioned a festive photo shortly after their milestone moment.
Time to Celebrate
The couple got all dressed up to celebrate their engagement in January 2022.
Together Forever
The pair had been dating for seven years when Moeller popped the question.
In July 2021, Alaina celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post, writing, "While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY❤️."
Home Sweet Home
Before becoming engaged, the pair moved in together in 2016. "Sreating a home with you has been one of my greatest adventures," Alaina captioned a photo from their housewarming in October of that year.
Ringing in the New Year
The couple rang in the New Year together in 2021 with a New Year's kiss!
Be Mine
"15 years I've been crushing on you," Alaina captioned a photo of the pair sharing a smooch on Valentine's Day 2021. "So happy to call you mine! Happy Valentine's day baby❤️"
Exploring Together
On Earth Day in April 2020, Scott captioned a photo on the water with her boyfriend, "Happy E A R T H day to this planet I'm lucky enough to travel with you💗 this quarantine has been tough for a lot of reasons and I can not wait to get back out exploring all its beauty with you."
Italian Adventure
The pair twirled "under the Tuscan sun" while on a trip to Italy together in 2017.