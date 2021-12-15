Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend: 'Yes a Hundred Times Over'

Alaina Scott and her new fiancé, Matt Moeller, have been dating for seven years

Eminem has a wedding to prepare for!

The 49-year-old rapper's daughter Alaina Scott, 28, announced on Instagram Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Matt Moeller, are engaged.

A series of snapshots captured the rooftop proposal, which saw Moeller down on one knee. In a second picture, the couple can be seen kissing, while a third photo shows off Alaina's engagement ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond in a gold band.

"This moment. this life❤️ yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU," Alaina captioned the post.

She and Moeller have been dating for seven years. In July, Alaina celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post, writing, "While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same - you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY❤️."

Alaina's biological mother, Dawn Scott, is the sister of Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott. Dawn died in 2016 from a suspected drug overdose.

Eminem name-dropped Alaina in his 2004 hit "Mockingbird," rapping, "Lainie, uncle's crazy ain't he? / Yeah, but he loves you girl and you better know it / We're all we got in this world."

Later in the song, he referenced Scott and his daughter Hailie, 25, whom he shares with his ex-wife, and rapped, "Looking at your baby pictures it just trips me out / To see how much you both have grown / It's almost like your sisters now / Wow, I guess you pretty much are / And daddy's still here / Lainie I'm talking to you too / Daddy's still here / I like the sound of that, yeah / It's got a ring to it, don't it?"

That same year, he opened up about his relationship with Alaina during an interview with Rolling Stone.

"I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie," Eminem said at the time. "I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

He said of his biggest rules as a parent, "Teach them right from wrong as best I can, try not to lose my temper, try to set guidelines and rules and boundaries. Never lay a hand on them."