The man used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window and climb inside the house, according to multiple reports

Eminem Confronted an Intruder in His Michigan Home, Suspect Arrested and in Custody

Eminem confronted a home intruder who snuck past security and made it into the living room of his home in a gated community near Detroit, Michigan early last month.

The rapper’s spokesperson confirmed the April 5 incident, first reported by TMZ, to PEOPLE.

Matthew David Hughes entered the rear of the property and used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window and climb inside the house at about 4 A.M., police told Entertainment Tonight. Security was stationed at the front of the house at the time.

The outlet reports Eminem, 47, was quickly woken up by a security alarm and found the intruder in his living room. His security arrived, followed by police, who took Hughes into custody. No one was injured.

A source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight that Eminem has beefed up security on his property following the incident. They added that he and Hughes had a conversation but no physical altercation took place during the incident.

Hughes has been charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property. As of Thursday, he was being held on a $50,000 bond at the Macomb County Jail in Michigan.

Last month, Eminem surprised a group of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in his hometown of Detroit with “mom’s spaghetti,” a dish inspired by his famous “Lose Yourself” lyrics: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/there’s vomit on his sweater already — mom’s spaghetti,” he rapped in the movie 8 Mile.

On April 21 the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit shared an Instagram photo of several cups of spaghetti donated by the “Not Afraid” rapper.

“Our #HealthcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝,” the organization wrote.