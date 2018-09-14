Eminem Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slur in New Song, Says He Went 'Too Far'

Eminem used a homophobic slur to refer to fellow rapper Tyler, the Creator in his latest album, and after coming under fire for the word choice, he says he regrets his decision.

In the song “The Fall” on Kamikaze — which dropped in late August to fans’ surprise — Slim Shady, 45, raps “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a f—-t, bitch.”

Tyler, the Creator seemingly made fun of Eminem’s 2017 single “Walk on Water” when it came out, tweeting, “Dear god this song is horrible, sheesh how the f—.” The 27-year-old didn’t specifically mention the song in his tweet.

Discussing the issue in a multi-part interview with radio host Sway, Eminem explained that while he meant to stand up for himself, “I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far.”

He added, “Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it.”

The “Superman” rapper also shared that he realized he was uncomfortable with the slur toward the end of the producing the album and attempted to make it harder to hear, but acknowledged that the tact wasn’t effective.

On August 30, the 15-time Grammy winner quietly dropped Kamikaze — teasing the release on Twitter (with a middle finger emoji) by writing, “Tried not 2 overthink this 1… enjoy.”

The LP, his second full-length studio album in eight months and tenth total in his career, was executive produced by the rapper and longtime collaborator/mentor Dr. Dre.

Clocking in at around 45 minutes, Kamikaze contains 13 tracks — including the song “Venom,” written for the upcoming Tom Hardy-led supervillain movie of the same name.

Emcees Joyner Lucas and Royce Da 5’9” as well as Canadian songstress Jessie Reyez, and Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon are among the guests, while interpolations include Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” and L.L. Cool J’s “I’m Bad,” among others.