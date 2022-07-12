'Guess Who's Back!' Eminem Announces Greatest Hits Album Curtain Call 2

Eminem performs during the halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, in Inglewood, Calif Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022

Will the real Slim Shady stans please stand up?

On Monday night, legendary rapper Eminem announced he is dropping his second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2 on Aug. 5. The album is set to include hits from 2009's Relapse and forward, including his recently released collaboration with Snoop Dogg on "From the D 2 the LBC."

"🚨#CURTAINCALL2 DROPS 8/5 - HIT THE LINK IN BIO FOR ALL DETAILS🚨," the "Shake That" rapper, 49, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his cover art.

"From the D 2 the LBC," which dropped on June 23 with an accompanying music video will serve as the lead single on the record. Meanwhile, Eminem's single "The King and I," which is featured on the soundtrack for the Elvis biopic will also be featured on the album.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better — the "When I'm Gone" performer is also teasing a new single to be revealed in the coming weeks.

For the die-hard Eminem fans, a limited edition box set and autographed vinyls will also be available on Eminem.com.

Curtain Call 2 follows Eminem's 2005 greatest hits album Curtain Call: The Hits which featured bangers like "The Real Slim Shady," "Lose Yourself," "Without Me" and "Mockingbird."

Following the release of "From the D 2 the LBC," Eminem shared that it served as a nod to the cities he and Snoop Dogg, 50, have spent their careers representing: Detroit, Michigan and Long Beach, California.

"This probably should have happened a while ago," said Eminem to kick off the bicoastal anthem.

The unexpected project came just four months after Eminem and Snoop Dogg hit the stage together alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show.

"Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg- you know we had to make a movie," Eminem captioned an Instagram post promoting the song alongside the hashtag "CurtainCall2."

Meanwhile, it was announced in May that he will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, Carly Simon and Dolly Parton on Nov. 5.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner recently explained how rapping about mental health and addiction was transformative for him during an appearance on the Sway in the Morning show.