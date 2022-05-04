From Eminem to Dolly Parton, Meet the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

After attempting to deny her nomination, Dolly Parton will be officially inducted this fall

Dolly Parton will make rock and roll history this fall!

The country icon, 76, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside other musical greats after initially attempting to decline the nomination earlier this year.

Parton will be honored in the performer category alongside Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon, according to a new announcement from the Hall of Fame.

"This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, said in the release. "Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed".

Parton, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999, was first tapped for the honor from the music museum in February. The "Jolene" singer announced the next month, however, that she wanted to remove herself from the ballot to ensure that votes for other acts were not split.

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," the star said in a statement at the time. "I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

As it turned out, Parton's plea came a bit too late as the nominations had already been sent to voters, the Hall of Fame said in a statement at the time. Finding herself still in the running, she told NPR's Morning Edition in late April that she would be open to accepting the honor.

"I'll accept gracefully. I'll just say, 'Thanks,' and I'll accept it because the fans vote," Parton told the outlet. "But when I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music. And I have found out lately that it's not necessarily that, but if they can't go there to be recognized, where do they go?"

"I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, 'cause I never considered myself a rock artist," she added. "But obviously there's more to it than that."

In addition to those being inducted in the performer category, other industry changemakers will be celebrated in various special categories.

Heavy metal band Judas Priest and duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will receive the musical excellence award. Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will both receive the early influence award. This year's Ahmet Ertegun Award, which goes to "non-performing industry professionals who have had a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock & roll and music that has impacted youth culture," per the Hall of Fame, will be given to Sugarhill Records founder Sylvia Robinson, Interscope and Beats founder Jimmy Iovine, and lawyer Allen Grubman.

The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set for Nov. 5 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.