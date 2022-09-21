Emily Ratajkowski Weighs In on Adam Levine Scandal: 'Why Do We Blame Women for Men's Mistakes?'

Emily Ratajkowski is asking those criticizing model Sumner Stroh — who claimed she had an affair with married Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine — to turn their ire elsewhere.

The model and actress shared an impassioned message about the scandal to TikTok on Tuesday, hours after Levine publicly denied cheating on Behati Prinsloo, his pregnant wife of eight years.

"I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes, especially when you're talking about 20-something year old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age," said Ratajkowski in her post.

"The power dynamic is so skewed, it's ridiculous," she added. "Like, it's predatory, it's manipulative, I can't imagine."

Ratajkowski, who appeared with Levine in Maroon 5's 2013 music video for "Love Somebody," filed for divorce earlier this month from her estranged film producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage amid reports that he allegedly was unfaithful.

While Ratajkowski liked a fan tweet about the alleged cheating, Bear-McClard has not commented on the rumors of infidelity.

Warning: Video contains adult language

"If you're the one in the relationship, you're the one who's obligated to be loyal," Ratajkowski continued on TikTok. "So, the whole 'other woman, they're to blame' [critique]? That's bad and it's literally designed to keep women apart."

"I think a huge problem in our culture right now is we just say, 'Oh men are monsters, they're terrible, they're horrible,' " Ratajkowski added in a follow-up video. "We don't hold [men] accountable and then we blame other women and we ask women to adjust their behavior, instead of just saying men need to change their behavior. It's sexism. It's classic misogyny. Period."

Both of Ratajkowski's videos were in response to actress Sara Foster, who had posted her own video in which she called Levine "a total pig" and said Stroh was "giving women a very bad name."

"I hate cheaters. My family was broken up when I was a child due to a cheating situation," said Sara, who is the daughter of music producer David Foster and his ex-wife Rebecca Dyer (they divorced in 1984).

"This woman who chose to make a video... claiming it's not her fault? We don't feel sorry for you," she said of Stroh. "You knew this man was married, okay, and you participated. You could have easily ignored the messages. You knew he was married."

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Levine's alleged behavior made headlines earlier this week when Stroh, in a viral TikTok video, claimed to have had a year-long affair with the musician. Stroh did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place, but shared screenshots of apparent Instagram DMs from the musician, including a note from April after she claimed they'd stopped speaking.

On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about the situation on Instagram. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," he wrote. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

He continued: "In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Prinsloo, 34, and Levine are parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6 this month, and Gio Grace, 4. The pair are currently expecting a third child.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Adam Levine Exercised 'Bad Judgment' and Crossed a Line in His Marriage: Source

A source told PEOPLE that Prinsloo is still "100 percent committed to her family" during the difficult time.

"He admitted that he went behind her back and has been inappropriate. He admitted that he acted like an idiot," the source said. "She is still very upset though."

"Adam is very understanding about her feelings," the source added. "He is trying his best to make things better. He never wants a divorce."

Another insider noted that every marriage has "its challenges, but Adam knows this was his mistake," adding, "He is committed to Behati and wants to make things work."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski isn't the only one speaking out about Levine's scandal. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause also appeared to weigh in on Twitter.

"When apologizing for cheating publicly I hate the, 'We will get through it together part from a man,'" she tweeted. "Don't speak for her. You've done enough."