Emily Ratajkowski Says She Didn't Want Robin Thicke Allegations to Be a 'Gotcha Moment'

Emily Ratajkowski says it "didn't feel brave" to speak out about experience on the "Blurred Lines" music video set.

In her new book My Body, the 30-year-old model alleges that singer Robin Thicke had groped her in 2013 on set, where she performed topless. Ratajkowski said Thicke apologized at the time.

In an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!)'s Kay Adams, Ratajkowski explained that the essay was not meant to be "a 'gotcha' moment" for Thicke, but rather a way for her to talk about her experience. She shared that she feared her story would be "reduced" and "dismissed" as her just "accusing this person of sexual assault."

Ratajkowski said she opened up about the incident "because for so long I talked about how that video had been so empowering and how I felt so great."

"And that's still true," the actress asserted to Adams. "I had a lot of fun on that set, especially since I was 21 and compared to other jobs I was doing at that point, it was a really good time. I was surrounded by women."

The model continued: "And then this one thing happened, and I think that it says so much about power dynamics and all these amazing women who were there, none of us really were in a position to do anything to protect each other, and that's why I told that story."

Ratajkowski went on to reiterate that the book isn't "trying to out any specific man" but rather "our culture in general and about how women and men, and I include myself in this, have been complicit in situations like that."

The actress first opened up to PEOPLE about the essay in October after it was first leaked by The Sunday Times. She explained that personal growth and a change in perspective lead her to speak out years after the incident occurred.

"I was an unknown model and if I had spoken out or complained, I would not be where I am today; I would not be famous," she said at the time.

"I wrote a book about the evolution of my politics and that includes a lot of different experiences from my career and my life and the way that I felt and thought about those experiences have evolved," Ratajkowski continued.

"I hope people are able to read the essay and understand the nuance behind these kinds of situations."