"I was nothing more than the hired mannequin," Emily Ratajkowski reportedly writes in her debut book My Body of working on Robin Thicke's 2013 video for "Blurred Lines"

Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke of Groping Her on Set of 'Blurred Lines' Video in New Book: Report

Emily Ratajkowski has reportedly accused Robin Thicke of groping her in an excerpt from her upcoming debut book My Body.

The model, 30, recounted the moment from the set of the music video for Thicke's 2013 single "Blurred Lines," for which she and two other models appeared topless for an uncensored version, in a passage published by The Sunday Times.

In the excerpt, Ratajkowski wrote that she initially enjoyed working on the music video, which featured an all-female crew, until she and Thicke, 44, were alone on set. "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind," she wrote. "I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke."

Representatives for Robin Thicke and Emily Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?' " she continued.

Martel reportedly confirmed the account to The Sunday Times. "I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f— are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!'" she recalled, adding: "Robin sheepishly apologised. As if he knew it was wrong without understanding how it might have felt for Emily."

She noted that "everything had been very sweet and enjoyable" until then, and she threatened to shut down production, but when she checked on Ratajkowski, the model "was very professional and said we could go on."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

Ratajkowski added that Thicke was "a little drunk" and "didn't seem to be enjoying himself in the same way" during filming.

The I Feel Pretty actress wrote that the incident made her feel "naked for the first time that day," and she was "desperate to minimise" the weight of the situation. "I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body," Ratajkowski noted. "I didn't react — not really, not like I should have."

"With that one gesture, Robin Thicke had reminded everyone on set that we women weren't actually in charge. I didn't have any real power as the naked girl dancing around in his music video. I was nothing more than the hired mannequin," she wrote.

Although Martel intended to subvert power dynamics with the video, with the half-naked models "mocking him and the male gaze," the single has long been scrutinized for promoting rape culture. "I know you want it," Thicke croons throughout the track, which earned him two Grammy Award nominations and spent 12 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

"We had no negative intentions when we made the record, when we made the video," Thicke told the New York Post in February. "But then it did open up a conversation that needed to be had. And it doesn't matter what your intentions were when you wrote the song … the people were being negatively affected by it. And I think now, obviously, culture, society has moved into a completely different place. You won't see me making any videos like that ever again!"

Pharrell Williams, who produced the song and was featured along with T.I., has also expressed regret, telling GQ that he's now "embarrassed" by the track.

"My mind opened up to what was actually being said in the song and how it could make someone feel. Even though it wasn't the majority, it didn't matter. I cared what they were feeling too," Williams said in 2019. "I realized that we live in a chauvinist culture in our country…[I] didn't realize that some of my songs catered to that."

Reps for Pharrell Williams and T.I. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Thicke told PEOPLE in February that he was abusing pills and alcohol around the time "Blurred Lines" came out, as he was also going through a divorce with ex-wife Paula Patton, who alleged infidelity, physical abuse, and drug use (Thicke has denied the cheating and abuse allegations).

"You don't realize you're not in control," Thicke said. "Fame and a lot of those things — they got to me. I was in a bad place. I'm happy to have closed that chapter."