Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter

01 of 26 NERIAH Neriah. Maxine Bowen If you haven't listened to NERIAH, it seems you might have some "Unfinished Business." The heartbreak anthem extraordinaire turned to music as her therapist before she "even knew what a therapist was." "I wrote my first song when I was 5 years old, and I haven't been able to stop since — it became a huge part of my life," she tells PEOPLE. "Even when I couldn't fully articulate my feelings and emotions to my friends or family, I was always able to turn those emotions into music." NERIAH — who says Julia Michaels is her main inspiration — released her EP How Do I Get Clean, which detailed the healing process after a breakup, in October. Now, she's working on her debut album and hopes to hit the road to meet her fans. Her music is largely alternative pop, but she says her sound is evolving — just as she is. "Right now, my sound is the soundtrack to your worst breakup. It's honest and vulnerable," the "Lego Blocks" singer says. "Five years down the road, who knows what my music and sound will be like!" When NERIAH isn't working on music, she's found an obsession with "eating cup and noodles or bedazzling a Polaroid camera or pair of shoes." Listen to the binge-worthy How Do I Get Clean?

02 of 26 YDE YDE. Courtesy Warner Records YDE has accomplished an entire career's worth of work at just 19 years old. Born in Australia, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and actress became a mainstay on the television screens of Gen Z viewers as a Nickelodeon star by the time she was a teenager, and she's since acted in film, television and stage productions alongside the likes of Mariah Carey and Idina Menzel. But over the past couple years, the performer, whose real name is Breanna Yde, has been launching full-force into musicianship. "Music resonated with me so much that it literally felt like I had no choice but to pursue music. It was always a form of expression for me," YDE tells PEOPLE shortly after the release of her debut EP, SEND HELP, which was created alongside pop music savant Justin Tranter. "I grew up with a piano and guitar in my house and found myself always creating things," continues the musician, who draws inspiration from an eclectic mix of artists from Rosalía and Lady Gaga to Led Zeppelin and The Doors — resulting in an enthralling sonic blend of R&B and pop with soul-baring lyrics and impressive vocal performances. "My sound is me. That's really the only way I can sum it up." Check out YDE's recent single, "Old Her."

03 of 26 Daniel Seavey Daniel Seavey. Brandon Phillips Music came naturally for Daniel Seavey — so there was no denying what his true calling was. Since he was just 3 years old, he was able to play any song on his sister's toy piano — just from hearing it once. Then, his parents bought him a real keyboard. "Pretty soon I understood how to play just about any instrument. Music was like a language I already knew how to speak. It became a comfort for me – something I could lean on when everything else was complicated," he tells PEOPLE. Seavey was also previously part of the five-part band Why Don't We before they went on hiatus following a legal battle with their former manager earlier this year. Since then, he's released his debut single as a solo artist called "Can We Pretend That We're Good?" He's also working on himself: "I've never had so much freedom to really dive into who I am. Good and bad. I've been sitting with myself and working through it all lately. My music, my heart, my health — I'm in a really good place." The Portland, Oregon, native — who grew up admiring artists like Hozier and Kendrick Lamar — also prides himself in being a total "nerd wiz" in the studio. "I like to bring in real, what I'd call warm, instruments, like the guitar or piano, and write the song on just that. Then afterward when I bring it to the studio and actually record it, I try to make the production just as impactful as the stripped-down song." Listen to "Can We Pretend That We're Good" and keep an eye out for what Seavey does next.

04 of 26 The Rose The Rose. Windfall and Transparent Arts The Rose has been working hard to prove they'll stand the test of time. Featuring vocalist and guitarist Woosung, keyboardist Dojoon, drummer Hajoon and bassist Jayhyeong, the South Korean pop-rock band has scored several hit singles and high-charting projects in both their native country and the United States following humble beginnings. "We've been a band for [about seven years] now, and we've worked our way up from busking in Korea to playing all over the world," the group — inspired by The Beatles, Coldplay, All Time Low, Rufus Du Sol and LANY, among other acts — tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We wanted to pursue a career in music because we have healed through music and wanted to share this experience with many people." After a few years of successful releases, however, three of the group's four members completed their mandatory service in the South Korean military throughout 2020, leaving Woosung to hold down the fort as a solo artist before their reunion as a quartet earlier this year. "Our path as a band has been full of ups and downs, but our members' close friendship has gotten us through it all, and we're very thankful that we can write and perform music for a living," says The Rose. Fresh off the release of their debut full-length album HEAL, the group is currently performing for fans worldwide on the Heal Together Tour, which continues through next year. "We're blessed that our global fan base, as diverse as it is, finds something they can relate to in our music," adds the band, "From Woosung's lead vocals and sizzling guitar solos to, Dojoon's main vocals and complex instrumentation, to Jaehyeong's tasty basslines, and Hajoon's emphatic percussion." Add The Rose's latest single "Sour" to your next playlist.

05 of 26 Alex Warren Alex Warren. Jimmy Fontaine Alex Warren's story is one you'll want to sit down for — and his music is everything and more. This 21-year-old musician lost his father at just 9 years old and at one point, he was homeless and living out of his car with nothing but a laptop and camera, all shown on his docuseries "I Hope You're Proud." Through it all, he turned to music for expression. "I'm extremely self-deprecating so I would describe my sound as a screaming goat with autotune. However, if I weren't so hard on myself I would say my sound is just hurt. I've gone through a lot in my life and I've been hurt a lot," he says. "My music is my way of venting and being able to tell my story in hopes of helping people who may resonate with my stories." Since then, he's developed a major online presence and felt inspired by musicians like Justin Bieber who used the internet to make a name for themselves. "It made me think this was actually possible for people and it was crazy to see someone so young find so much success so fast," he tells PEOPLE. "It made me think of how I got into singing at such a young age and that a career could be possible." Though he's developed an online presence through his transparency, there is still something he'd like fans to know about him. "This question always scares me because my entire life is already on the internet. What I hope everyone takes away from this project and my music is that I am working my butt off to prove myself in this industry and there's nothing more important than music in my life right now. I've dreamed about this as a kid and it never felt possible but right now it feels like my dreams are starting to come alive." Warren is currently working on his next big project and gearing up for the release of "Chasing Shadows" on Dec. 2. But for now, listen to his latest track "Headlights."

06 of 26 Surf Mesa Surf Mesa. Alex Michael Kennedy Surf Mesa may have shot to success with the 2019 hit single "ILY (I Love You Baby)" seemingly quickly — but musicianship runs in his blood. Born in Seattle, the 22-year-old electronic musician and producer (whose real name is Powell Aguirre) grew up influenced by his great-grandfather, a successful "western swing jazz" band member, and father, a jazz saxophonist who ensured his son developed a cultured music taste. "I owe a lot to him after showing me countless records and artists who have become my inspirations today," Surf Mesa tells PEOPLE, noting that his older brother taught him how to produce music as a teenager. "I used to tell myself in high school that there's nothing I'd rather spend my existence doing than exploring the interests and passions I was born with. Now that this career has become a reality, I am so blessed and thankful for this life." Since "ILY (I Love You Baby)" blew up on TikTok and beyond, Surf Mesa has collaborated with artists including Madison Beer, Halsey and Fletcher, setting a goal to maintain authenticity, which isn't always easy in such a heavily-commercialized industry. "There have been countless opportunities since 'ily' hit the charts where quick 'money grabs' have been an option, but I have always chosen the path that is true to my authentic self and that version of me puts the music first," says the artist, who draws inspiration from iconic acts like Coldplay and The Killers. "I want my fans to resonate with my sound and I want them to hear what I hear. Everything else is not as important." Listen to Surf Mesa's latest release, "State of My Heart."

07 of 26 Samaria Alondra Bucci Girl power… R&B… Breakup anthems… Whats not to love about Samaria? The Bay Area native demonstrated her love for storytelling in her latest project Didn't Start with You when she detailed a relationship fizzling out. And as it turns out, songwriting was something she knew she would follow from a very young age. "I made a promise to someone I love very much that I would do it because they believed that I could. I've loved everything about sad songs and the intricate videos that came along with them since I was a kid," she tells PEOPLE. "I've always wanted to play a part in that. It just so happens that the only good grades I would get were in my writing classes because it was the only class that could hold my attention. So it all just meshed well together." But her songwriting doesn't always come from personal experience. "I don't always have things to write about in my music so I completely make things up in my head or put myself in the body of someone from a movie that I watched," the "Foolish" singer says. "It feels a lot like method acting. Having to snap out of it once the song is finished and remembering that although I felt the real emotions from it, none of it was real. Most of what I write is from personal experience though." And though her music resembles the likes of powerhouses like SZA, Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker — her inspirations show her range. "My biggest inspirations are Lauryn Hill, Justin Timberlake, Paramore, and Aaliyah (of course). I've taken a bit from each of these artists subconsciously because I was obsessed with them growing up." Check out Samaria's soulful Didn't Start with You.

08 of 26 ACRAZE ACRAZE. Thomas Jimenez With only a few years of releasing music under his belt, ACRAZE has proven that if a song's good enough, it can become a hit — twice. After cutting his teeth performing in nightclubs, the Staten Island-born DJ and producer scored a worldwide smash last year with a remix of girl group Cherish's 2006 hit "Do It to It" that's since racked up over half a billion Spotify streams and been featured in 3 million TikTok videos. "I've always had a passion for music, but the desire to become a producer truly hit me in 2016 after I experienced my first music festival and got a sense of the scene firsthand," ACRAZE, 26, tells PEOPLE. "The feeling of seeing the crowd chant song lyrics took me away and stayed with me. All I could think about was how I was going to get on that stage." While fans may expect the musician, who describes his sound as "sexy, bouncy, groovy, energetic and edgy," to draw inspiration from fellow EDM performers, he cites Lady Gaga as a main influence. "Her artistic freedom pushes boundaries in the music industry, and she doesn't care what others say as long as she sticks to what makes her happy," he says. "I definitely want to be part of that same energy by expressing myself in my own unique way." Fresh off the release of his follow-up single "Believe" featuring Goodboys, ACRAZE is perfectly primed for more success in the industry — but prides himself on staying humble amid the rise to fame. "Money and success will change everything, but I knew from the start that I wanted to be the type of artist that inspires others and spreads positive energy," he explains. "That will never change." Grab the aux cord and play ACRAZE's "Believe" at your next party.

09 of 26 BNXN Courtesy BNXN BNXN knew from the beginning that it was music or nothing. "Music is the only thing that brings me 100% joy. When I was working an office job, I didn't like having a boss and pretending to care about the work I was doing," he tells PEOPLE. "I wanted to control the narrative of my life and the best way to do that was through being in the driver's seat." This Afro-fusion musician is currently working on his debut album — just after releasing his debut EP Bad Since '97. Next, he's collaborated with big names in African music including Fireboy DML, Olamide, Black Sherif, Wande Coal, L.A.X. and more on a project called Where We Come From, in effort to amplify African artists and culture. His songs "Dance 4 Me" and "The Middle" in the project are set to release on Nov. 30. The "Finesse" musician describes his sound as "happy and positive" and aims to make people feel like they're "floating." While he says Burna Boy is the musician he gets the most inspiration from, he also says it comes from his friends. "There's something so fun about just being able to make music for my friends. In high school, I met my current manager who has always believed in me," he says. "My friends encouraged me to pursue music and do things that bring me joy. I've surrounded myself with people who have supported me even when I had nothing. God is also a source of inspiration for me, I'm a very spiritual person. God continues to inspire me even on the days I don't want to make music." Listen to Bad Since '97.

10 of 26 Cat Burns Cat Burns. Adama Jalloh Cat Burns wants to break the mold of traditional pop stardom. Since the London-born performer hit the scene in 2016, she's racked up more than a million followers on TikTok thanks to cover videos that blew up amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and led to a collaboration with Sam Smith earlier this year on a remix of her hit single "go," which originally debuted in 2020 during a live stream with H.E.R. on the video sharing platform. "I grew up listening to music and discovered at a young age that I really loved to sing. But I quickly realized there weren't many people who looked like me having mainstream success, especially not making the kind of music I wanted to make," the 22-year-old singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE. "So, on top of my love for music, I decided I had to be the change I wanted to see." Burns describes her sound as "acoustic pop" and draws inspiration from a flurry of different artists across multiple genres, including Tori Kelly, India.Arie and Ed Sheeran. "I grew up being obsessed with Tori Kelly's lyrics, vocal ability and laid-back style, and the fact she played the guitar inspired me so much and still does to this day. With India Arie, seeing a Black woman with her own distinctive sound, playing the guitar and writing songs that really said something was [and] is everything to me," she explains. "And with Ed I draw so much inspiration from his writing, his storytelling, his musical composition and his genuine love of music." More music is on the horizon from Burns, as she's currently working on "a body of music that leans into my various influences and ultimately showcases who I am as an artist today." Take a listen to one of Burns' newest songs, "people pleaser."

11 of 26 Balu Brigada Jimmy Fontaine Balu Brigada is the groove-pop duo you've been waiting for. The duo, which consists of brothers Henry and Pierre Beasley, grew up in a family of artists — and the moment they picked up the guitar, "something clicked for both of us." "We grew up with an actor for a mother and a dancer for a father, so our creativity was encouraged and celebrated throughout our childhood," they tell PEOPLE. "New Zealand idolizes sports stars quite a bit, and neither of us really did, so I remember suddenly taking so much pride in being a music kid." Earlier this year, they released an EP called I Should Be Home, which "embodied the overarching metaphor of a night out." Now, they're gearing up for the release of "OH! Not Again" on Dec. 9 and working on their live set for their first show in the United States. "We've been back and forth from Berlin, to New Zealand, to the U.S. so we record in an amazing studio one day, and an apartment closet the next. The year has been a wild ride and I think you can hear that in the music." They also add that they find inspiration in artists like Gwen Stefani, Tame Impala, Frank Ocean and Gorillaz for their ability to blend genres. "We make music that's bumpin' enough to dance to, as well as being emotionally poignant enough to cry to," they say of their own music. Listen to their latest project I Should Be Home.

12 of 26 MICHELLE MICHELLE. Jimmy Fontaine Don't be confused by MICHELLE's band name — none of its members are named Michelle. The New York City-based indie pop collective, made up of Sofia D'Angelo, Julian Kaufman, Charlie Kilgore, Layla Ku, Emma Lee and Jamee Lockard, created their debut album, 2018's HEATWAVE, before they ever met in person as a full unit. They've since toured extensively together and released a sophomore record, AFTER DINNER WE TALK DREAMS, earlier this year, racking up more than 1.2 million monthly Spotify listeners along the way. Each member of MICHELLE held longtime dreams of professional musicianship, albeit to varying degrees. While Kaufman and D'Angelo both knew it was their calling, Ku wasn't quite sure the artist path would happen for her. "I had a middle school pipe dream of being a pop star, but ultimately forgot about that as I explored other mediums of art more seriously," she tells PEOPLE, noting that she experienced "tremendous stage fright" before joining MICHELLE. "[Getting into music] wasn't intentional by any means, but I'm happy to have found myself a part of something so wonderful." Inspired by powerhouse musicians like Stevie Wonder, the band's uniquely energetic sound encompasses elements of many genres. Ku describes their music as having a "carbonated" energy, while Kilgore says it's futuristic — specifically "what people in the year 3022 will think music from the '70s sounded like." MICHELLE is currently on the final leg of the Lavender Tour before its members return home to work on their next album, for which they've written nearly 100 songs. "We're working on figuring out exactly which songs feel like the creative statement we want to make for the future, and which we feel like we can leave in the past," says Kilgore of the process. Check out the band's latest single, "PULSE."

13 of 26 Justice Carradine Justice Carradine. Tim Schaeffer |@timschaefferphoto From YouTube and Vine covers to undeniably infectious pop anthems — Justice Carradine is someone you'll want to keep your eye on. For Carradine, 22, music is something that came naturally. "There was never a moment in my life where I was like, I pick this! This is what I'm gonna do for work! I have always just really loved music," he tells PEOPLE. "I feel like it's in my blood." The musician released his latest project What a Weird Dream in September — and he says it describes his sound in a nutshell. "It's an intense, cerebral, metallic, off-centered, pop record," he says, adding that he feels inspired by artists who've created a lane for themselves like Billie Eilish, The Doors, Frank Ocean and Tyler the Creator. If there's one thing to know about Carradine, it's that he's a "multidimensional entity inside of a human body" and adds that he "loves hot chips." Listen to What a Weird Dream and keep an eye out for his next record!

14 of 26 KiNG MALA KiNG MALA. Conner Sorenson KiNG MALA creates bombastic songs with provocative titles like "Guillotine Dreams" and "Cult Leader," embodying the meaning behind her stage name, the second half of which roughly translates to "bad bitch" in Spanish. Born in El Paso, Texas, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter — whose real name is Areli Castro — grew up listening to soul music, which informs the impassioned vocal performances delivered throughout her new Honey Catching Season EP, which features heavy electro-rock production. "Artists like Etta James, Ray Charles, Bill Withers, Aretha Franklin and Sam Cooke have shaped the way I write, sing, perform and make music," the artist tells PEOPLE. Getting her start in music wasn't a "conscious decision," says KiNG MALA, who describes herself as too "stubborn" to pursue anything else after developing her passion. "I have been obsessed with music ever since I can remember. I started writing songs when I was around 11 and couldn't put it down," she explains. "It was just always what I was gonna do." Looking forward, she's currently working on a new "collection of songs" to follow up Honey Catching Season. "I'm writing a ton, starting to form the aesthetic of the next era and finishing some of my favorite music yet," says KiNG MALA. Next time you're feeling powerful and a bit debaucherous, listen to the musician's single "Cult Leader."

15 of 26 Dylan Fraser Dylan Fraser. Ho Hai Tran; When Dylan Fraser was only 3 years old, he was "Losing Sleep" over his dream to become a musician. The 21-year-old "Viper" singer tells PEOPLE the goal was always there: "I can't explain why I knew so early on, but it's always stuck with me." Growing up, this rising musician did everything possible to get out of his hometown in Bathgate, Scotland: "I used to run meme pages on Instagram. I started my own social media company when I was 16 – I wanted to get out of my small town, but my parents couldn't afford to send me to London – so I made memes (lol). I would not be here if it wasn't for the internet." Now, having played various U.K. festivals and experimented with different sounds, the "It Took a Lot to Get to This" performer — who finds inspiration in artists like Joni Mitchell, Lorde and Nirvana — is in a good place. "I am so excited about the new music I've been making. It's the first time in my life that I've made something that feels consistent, and I really feel like I've found a sound for this next project. I can't wait to share it," he says, adding that it feels "foresty, glitchy, weird, warpy, ambient and warm." Until then, listen to Fraser's EP 2030 Revolution.

16 of 26 Cavetown Cavetown. Kane Layland You probably know some of Cavetown's songs, like "This Is Home" and "Boys Will Be Bugs," from recent viral moments on TikTok — but he's been making music for quite some time. The England-born indie pop singer-songwriter, 23, got his start connecting with fans on YouTube and releasing music via Bandcamp as a young teenager, earning millions of streams across platforms before graduating from Sixth Form College. "I've just always been surrounded by music from a young age. My parents are both musicians and so they were very good at nurturing any interest I showed in it," Cavetown tells PEOPLE shortly after the release of his new album, worm food. "I've always enjoyed creative things and bounced around between art, writing and film before settling on music, which I felt I could do for a long time." With over a million Instagram followers and hundreds of thousands more across other platforms, it's only fitting that Cavetown gets recognized by fans in real life these days. But given his DIY rise to prominence, the interactions can be a lot to handle. "I'm not always the person I show up as on stage or on camera. I think that's obvious to most people, but I do feel like sometimes people can forget, and that's okay," he says, understanding that fans only see his most social side online. "I try my best not to disappoint, and I love meeting people who are into my music, but sometimes I am just sleepy, ya know?" If you're looking for chill vibes, check out Cavetown's recent single "frog."

17 of 26 Ericdoa Ericdoa. Joseph Morrison Ericdoa is more than just a musician, he's a storyteller at heart. Ericdoa, a Latinx musician who toured with The Kid LAROI earlier his year, released his debut project Things with Wings and had his song "sad4whatttt" featured on the HBO hit show Euphoria. "Music has always been an extremely important part of my life. When I first started experimenting with recording vocals in high school it gave me an opportunity to express myself in ways I couldn't normally," he tells PEOPLE. "Music and its processes of creation basically became my safe haven, my therapy." Before he found his love for music, he had one other passion: "I wrote short stories and poetry. That's how I fell in love with the aspect of storytelling." Now, he's working on "writing and trying to make things that refresh the world. I want what's next for me to be really strong." He just needs to "find the inspiration first." The "Fantasize" singer —who finds inspiration through artists like Matt Healy and Andre 3000 — describes his sound as "all-inclusive pop music" and notes that he only wishes for there to be something for everyone. "I want people to feel like they can relate and be comfortable with what I make no matter the upbringing, race, creed, orientation, etc." Listen to his latest project here.

18 of 26 Lolo Zouaï Lolo Zouaï. Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed Lolo Zouaï writes and vocal produces all her songs — which you may have heard during her trek as the opening act for Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia Tour last year. Born in Paris and raised in San Francisco, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter just released an album of glossy pop songs called PLAYGIRL, which is laden with electronic, R&B and hip-hop elements (as well as a nod to Too $hort's "Pimpandho.com" on the title track). The artist, who's also written for Grammy winner H.E.R., draws inspiration from artists across each genre, including Brandy, JoJo, Kehlani, SZA, Rihanna and Dolly Parton, which she chalks up to her worldly upbringing. "My parents immigrated from Algeria and France, so I'm bilingual," Zouaï tells PEOPLE. "I love genre-bending. Growing up in a multicultural household allowed me to fall in love with so many different sounds, and my music combines all of those things." She describes her sound as "dreamy, nostalgic, fresh, playful, sexy, moody, and honest" and notes that she developed a "passion for singing and writing songs" at a young age. "I knew that I didn't want to do anything else, and I had the confidence and drive to go for it," she says of launching her music career. "I don't think I would be happy doing anything else." Fresh off the release of PLAYGIRL, Zouaï is currently preparing for a world tour in support of the record next year — but, of course, her creative juices are still flowing. "To be honest, I'm already working on new music and music videos," she teases. Listen to her recent single, "Crazy Sexy Dream Girl."

19 of 26 KAYDEN KAYDEN. Tim Schaeffer |@timschaefferphoto KAYDEN can do it all! You may recognize the singer-songwriter from the Disney show The Villains of Valley View — and though she's a talented actress, music is what's given her a sense of comfort since she was a young girl. "Ever since I was young, I always loved music and it helped me find who I was growing up," she tells PEOPLE. "Music allowed me to release my feelings that were bottled up by writing it down on paper and into songs." She recently released her debut EP Unraveled, a soulful project that gives listeners just a glimpse of what KAYDEN has to offer. As a multi-hyphenate star, her inspirations range from singers to actresses. "I always looked up to Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston, Charlize Theron and Halle Barry," she says. "Growing up, I always saw them as strong talented powerhouse women in the industry and wanted to be a singer and actress just like them." At the end of the day, she feels blessed for her opportunities. "Honestly, I am just a person who is lucky enough to be able to follow her dreams." Make sure to check out Unraveled.

20 of 26 Ella Langley Ella Langley. Caylee Robillard Ella Langley describes her music as "'Bama red dirt rock with a country heart on the sleeve." Signed to Sony Music Publishing and Columbia Records, the Alabama-born country-rock singer-songwriter, 23, has opened for stars including Montgomery Gentry, Jamey Johnson and Lainey Wilson. She's also written for musicians including Elle King, fittingly enough, as they both occupy a similar space in between genres. "I am on a retreat right now, and my other songwriter friends joked my sound is Lynyrd Skynyrd in a tree stand with a rocker heart," Langley tells PEOPLE. "They aren't wrong because my sound is the place where modern country rock meets the heart of classic songwriting." Country icon Harlan Howard once said the genre's songs are made up of "three chords and the truth," and Langley embodies that ethos in her writing. "I've grown into a person who is not afraid of who I am, where I come from, and the direction I am going," she says. "My songs come from an authentic place, real experiences, and it's important to me to share them." Inspired by musicians including Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton and Bon Jovi, Langley is currently working on new music to release in 2023 — continuing on the path she's been carving out for herself since an early age. "Music was the plan as far back as I can remember," she says. "I just felt like a career in music was always going to be a part of my journey in life." Check out Langley's latest single, "Country Boy's Dream Girl."

21 of 26 BlueBucksClan Perpetual Studio BlueBucksClan is the latest rap duo from Los Angeles — and their bars are on fire! The duo, which consists of DJ and Jeeezy Obama started rapping together after "having fun" doing it in front of their friends. "They suggested we keep going and the rest is history," they tell PEOPLE. The duo released their album Clan Way 3, an 18-track mixtape in October which demonstrated their ability to turn clever sports references and jokes into rap. Now, they're working on the deluxe version and music videos. When asked to describe their sound, however, they call it "unique." "Not just L.A. based. We really feel like we created our own lane. Our bars are different." Something you may not know about this duo is that Jeeezy Obama earned his business degree from Robert Morris University and plans to earn his Masters as well. Meanwhile, DJ has one thing to clear up: "People always say I look mad but I really be chilling. I don't really get mad." They're also family oriented: "My family is my inspiration, especially my little brother," says DJ, as Jeeezy Obama adds, "Same. My family is my inspiration." Listen to Clan Way 3 here.

22 of 26 Sincere Engineer Sincere Engineer. Ben Trivett Deanna Belos of Sincere Engineer didn't always plan on becoming a rock musician. The Chicago-based frontwoman, who draws inspiration from the likes of Brian Wilson, Matt Skiba, WILLOW and Stevie Nicks to create raucous songs like "Overbite" and "Trust Me," imagined a completely different lifestyle for herself growing up. "I always said I wanted to be a dentist. But that didn't work out, life happened, and I started writing music and playing shows and had a lot of fun with it," Belos tells PEOPLE. "The whole thing kinda snowballed into my main focus. I think it was a blessing in disguise honestly!" Since entering the music scene, Sincere Engineer has racked up nearly 20,000 Instagram followers and performed on tours and festival bills alongside Joyce Manor, Bowling for Soup and the Offspring — proving the shift from Belos' dentistry dreams was worth it. Following the release of their sophomore album Bless My Psyche last year, the band's looking to slow down, but not for long. "We just got back from touring in Europe, so we're settling down for the rest of the year," says Belos. "I've been wrapping up the writing of our third record, [and we're] hoping to release it in 2023! And do some more touring then too!" Check out Sincere Engineer's latest single, "Bottle Lightning Twice."

23 of 26 MARO MARO. Joey Schultz MARO, the Portugal-born musician who was a finalist on the competition show Eurovision, has a voice you can't forget. MARO started playing piano at just 4 years old — but never thought music would turn into her career until she was 19. "It hit me how much I could feel through music, and how nothing else would even come close to that feeling," she tells PEOPLE. "When I finally realized that, I understood I had to pursue it somehow." Since then, she's been working to combine her "worldly" styles and describes it as: "It's like pop, folk, Brazilian, African, Indian and Balkan music had a Portuguese baby." She's currently working on a new record that is in touch with her Portuguese and folk roots, she says, after releasing a pop-inspired album earlier this year. "I feel like I'm currently about to start a new chapter, an exciting one." MARO also says she finds inspiration in artists like Tom Jobim, Chico Buarque, Joni Mitchell and Paul McCartney for their ability to bring "so many people together" through their work. Listen to her latest project here.

24 of 26 d4vd d4vd. Hope Obadan For d4vd, life's a dream. The 17-year-old musician was introduced to music in an unconventional way: "As an avid Fortnite player/YouTuber, I would always get copyright strikes on my videos for the music I was using, which resulted in me gaining no revenue," he says. "Crying to my mother about it, she had suggested for me to make my own songs to use in my videos. So the very next day I spent hours trying to figure out how to make music with nothing but an iPhone and earbuds." Now, his music surpasses what began as just experimenting. He's developed a sound and made a mark with his haunting single "Romantic Homicide." This all stems from one thing: "I'm extremely focused and dedicated. Even though I may act like a complete child sometimes, I'm still attentive and committed to the craft." His inspirations range from Chino Moreno, to Polyphia and Clairo for their vocals, guiatar synths and aesthetic. His next move is with new music and visuals, along with doing "very much needed world-building" and "executing a story in everything that I do." Check out "Romantic Homicide" here.

25 of 26 JAWNY JAWNY. Adrian Nieto Jawny's journey in music has been everchanging, as it follows the trajectory of his personal growth. It all started when he was just a young boy — and he says there was never anything else. "If there is ever a song I like I can't listen to it without imagining myself performing it in my head. It's just what my brain naturally has done since the day I ever discovered what music was," he tells PEOPLE. He continues, "It still trips me out sometimes to this day because I really am doing the only thing I'm good at and the only thing I have ever truly wanted to do. It took years and years and years to get here and working the crumbiest jobs imaginable but it all worked out." Growing up in California, JAWNY found inspiration through bands like Green Day, Weezer, Gorillaz and The Killers. Then, as he got older, he got into The White Stripes, Beck, MGMT and rap music. In 2018, he released an EP under the name Johnny Utah and a song of his was featured in the HBO show High Maintenance in 2019. He then released an EP called For Abby in 2020 and another called The Story of Hugo in 2021. Most recently, he released a single called "Wide-Eyed." Next, he will embark on a North American tour in 2023 with Walice opening. For now, he's also working on setting "the world record for the fastest mile time while running on all fours like an animal." "It's hard work and there are hours of conditioning," he adds. Listen to his latest single "Wide-Eyed."