Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long

01 of 32 Baby Tate Baby Tate. Jonathan Weiner Baby Tate makes music for two groups of listeners: "people with fat pum pum energy and people who desire that within themselves." Hailing from Atlanta, the 26-year-old rapper and singer grew up watching her mother, Dionne Farris, find success as an R&B-soul musician and felt inspired to become an artist herself. "She was always pushing me subconsciously by setting the example that it was possible," Baby Tate tells PEOPLE. Beyond her mother, Baby Tate draws inspiration from other "strong-minded" women in music, all known for breaking molds and subverting expectations. "I love Rihanna for all the bold decisions she's inspired within me through music, fashion and her business," she says. "I'm inspired by Nicki Minaj for all the smart, witty and clever ways she approaches rap. I find power in how Missy Elliott always pushes boundaries in music and visual expression." Baby Tate wants to push boundaries too. Known for empowering rap songs like "I Am," she's currently working on a dual EP, Mani Pedi, that'll feature multiple sides of her artistry. "There's 6 R&B songs and 6 rap songs that showcase my duality in music, but also the duality within all of us," she explains, noting that the R&B half "focuses more on love, reflection and manifestation," while the rap half is the opposite — "ego-driven, being petty and talking my s—." The ethos behind the upcoming project rings true to her overall mission: "I am a force to be reckoned with, I am here to stay and I will forever use my voice to empower and inspire." Check out Baby Tate's uplifting summer bop, "Yasss Queen."

02 of 32 Benson Boone Benson Boone. courtesy warner records From social media mogul, to hitmaker to teenage heartthrob — Benson Boone is the breakout star you don't want to miss. You may recognize the 19-year-old singer from his viral TikToks, or his hit song "Ghost Town." Now, the singer is working with Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons after the star reached out to him over DM. In 2021, Boone received the golden ticket on American Idol, though he decided to leave the show early on in the season. Now, with the singer's debut EP out titled Walk Me Home, he admits that [music is] "so new to me that I'm still figuring out how I want this career to go." What he is certain of, however, is that his sound is essentially that "if Lewis Capaldi and Justin Timberlake hooked up I would be the outcome of that night." Boone draws inspiration from stars like Doja Cat because she's "extremely talented" and "not afraid to speak her mind." If there's one thing he wants you to know about him, it's that his "left big toe is absolutely sideways." "I broke it when I was but a lad backflipping off my couch and now I just live a normal life with a wonky toe." The "In the Stars" singer is currently at work in the studio to make "the best album of 2023" — adding that he's working on his cooking skills, too. Listen to Boone's "Nights Like These" for the perfect singalong.

03 of 32 Blu DeTiger Blu DeTiger. Haley Appell Blu DeTiger has been working her entire life to turn her musicianship dreams into reality. Growing up in New York City, the 24-year-old bassist and singer-songwriter attended a real-life School of Rock before learning to DJ at the age of 17 and performing sets at "almost every club" around town. Following stints playing bass on tour with artists including Caroline Polachek and FLETCHER, DeTiger's unique cover videos showcasing her bass skills over songs by the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Janet Jackson went viral on TikTok in 2020. Today, she holds over 1.2 million followers on the platform. "I'm so grateful that my songs are connecting with so many people and that I have my own audience now," she tells PEOPLE. Prince, David Bowie, Blondie and Robyn are just a few of DeTiger's musical influences, but she's often enthralled by those with a talent for her preferred instrument, like Chic's Bernard Edwards. "I always take inspiration from classic iconic sacred bass-heavy funk music and bring that into a contemporary context," says the musician. "Bass provides the movement and emotional center of my songs. It's just how I absorb, feel and construct music." Now that she's found success with songs like "Vintage" and collaborated with the likes of Jack Antonoff and Olivia Rodrigo, DeTiger hopes to motivate young women to follow their passions. "I get thousands of messages [from] people telling me they want to start bass, play music [or] express themselves," she says. "I'm so honored and humbled to have been part of that spark." Need a Blu DeTiger song to blast this summer? Listen to "Hot Crush Lover."

04 of 32 Crawlers Crawlers. Lusha Alic Crawlers might be the next hottest band to come out of the United Kingdom. The band, which consists of members Holly Minto, Amy Woodall, Liv Kettle and Harry Breen released their self-titled debut EP in 2021. They've established themselves for their cool looks and emotional, pop-punk sounds — though this is only the beginning for the quartet, who also happen to be the best of friends. "I think people have to understand that despite our depressing songs (it's therapy OK) we genuinely have the most fun with each other, we're each other's best friends in the band and the crew and it makes hanging 24/7 with each other so much fun," lead singer Minto tells PEOPLE. The band — whose current inspirations range from Charli XCX to the 1975 and Holly Humberstone — is currently in Los Angeles recording new music. "We've never done anything like this before so it's very exciting — the studio is really where we come alive!" says Minto. For Minto, her draw to the music industry began from her days watching live shows. "I watched my first ever gig in the Magnet, a local Liverpool venue that has unfortunately shut down the past years. I watched some local bands there, watched how much fun they had singing their own songs, the feeling of a performance," she explains. "So silly, but such a life-changing moment for me." Listen to I Can't Drive for a "festival banger, with a lot of heartbreak."

05 of 32 Eloise Alterman Eloise Alterman. Jimmy Fontaine Eloise Alterman's music is crafted to tear at your heartstrings. "My inspirations are storytellers," the 25-year-old singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE, citing the Rolling Stones, Elton John, The Lumineers, Radiohead and Taylor Swift as influences. After growing up in Detroit, Alterman chose to defer her acceptance to the University of Southern California and move to Nashville at 17 years old to focus on music full-time. She's now fresh off the release of her debut EP Sad Bird, produced by Grammy winner Dave Cobb, which features vulnerable lyrics about relationships and self-image over its six tracks. "Music and songwriting have always been my emotional outlet. It has helped me get through the hardest times in my life," says Alterman, who's currently working on Sad Bird (the even sadder version) — aka an acoustic, more emotional take on the project. "It will rip your hearts out even more, and I'm really excited about that." "I grew up so in love with music that made me feel something, even if I wasn't going through something in the moment, but the ability to feel something so deeply is better than feeling nothing at all," explains the musician. These days, however, Alterman's an adult with more than enough personal material to write songs about. "I know things can look perfect and easy on the outside, but I think it's important to realize that everyone is fighting their own battles," she says. "My own struggles have made me very sensitive and aware that what you see on the outside is not representative of what a person may be going through, and that's what Sad Bird is all about." If you're feeling the feels this summer, check out Alterman's song "Seasons."

06 of 32 Sydney Rose Sydney Rose. Jen VerMeulen Sydney Rose is here for all your sad girl summer needs. This 18-year-old singer — who began her career on YouTube — describes her music as "sad-indie-bedroom music." "I find it easier to write about sad/troubling things as a form of release/therapy," she tells PEOPLE. And though Rose oftentimes writes about love and relationships, she confesses that she's never actually dated anyone. "A lot of my songs are inspired by movies, books or just wishes in my head. And I don't have a huge group of friends," she says. "My small bunch of friends today will be the friends running my funeral." The "Home" singer says she grew up playing music "constantly," but decided to pursue her career because she never had another job in mind. "Music had been a dream of mine that I thought I could never reach. It still doesn't even feel real that I am making music for a living. Having people relate to my music how I have related to my favorite artist's music has been the main reason why I do this." She cites Phoebe Bridges as her biggest inspiration, though she also loves Conan Gray, Dodie and bands like The 1975. She's also currently working on her second EP, a follow-up to You Never Met Me — and says it has "some of my favorite songs I've ever written." If you're looking for a roll your windows down to scream your feelings out kind of song — check out "Cutting Corners" and "Cellophane."

07 of 32 Rachel Chinouriri Rachel Chinouriri. Martina Martian Rachel Chinouriri understands there's a dichotomy present in her music. "I know my songs sound sad, but I'm actually happy. I love genuine human connection and hanging out with people," the 23-year-old English alt-pop singer-songwriter, whose music often evokes melodramatic feelings contrasted by bright production, tells PEOPLE. "I feel like I come across the opposite sometimes, which is why I might as well point it out now." The emotional contrast in Chinouriri's discography makes sense, as she almost pursued a career far more intense than musicianship. "I actually was stuck between wanting to be a criminal psychologist/detective or a singer, so I left my fate in The BRIT School," she says, referring to the prestigious art school that boasts Adele and Amy Winehouse as alumni. "If I didn't get into BRIT then I would never pursue music and commit to university. Luckily I got in, so here I am." Chinouriri draws inspiration from a wide array of artists including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Coldplay, Florence and the Machine, Labrinth and James Blake. "I like specific elements of specific things from each artist, and it inspires my work depending on what I feel like making on that day," says the musician, who released her latest EP Better Off Without in May and is currently gearing up to begin working on a full-length album. Listen to the intricate harmonies and vulnerable lyricism of Chinouriri's recent single, "Happy Ending."

08 of 32 New Rules New Rules. Jordan Curtis Hughes New Rules might just be the next swoon-worthy boy band you've been longing for. The English-Irish band, which consists of members Alec McGarry, Nathan Lambert and Ryan Meaney are each songwriters, musicians and vocalists — and they all agree that they would be "miserable" doing anything else. "Deciding to pursue a career in music was a scary decision — it's obviously quite uncertain and you have to give everything, which can cause some challenges…but we know we'd literally be miserable doing anything else," they tell PEOPLE. They add, "The three of us know what's it like being the kid in the crowd at your favorite artist's show, and dreaming that'd be you one day. We're so grateful to now be doing that ourselves." With Meaney from Ireland, McGarry from Hertfordshire and Lambert from Chelmsford, they originally met online and bonded over their backgrounds playing on street corners and uploading covers online. Now, they've toured with Julia Michaels and Little Mix. The band released their mixtape Go the Distance in June, and they're now finishing up new music after a stint of shows in the United States — but most of all they're ready to perform again, especially in their home countries. Trying to figure out where to start your listening experience? Check out their song "Love You Like That" from the mixtape. "It's about seeing your ex around town with someone new and being self-assured that you're their loss. It pretty much aligns itself with the whole hot girl summer mentality."

09 of 32 IDK IDK. Levi Berlin IDK's unique artistry is largely informed by his worldliness. "There's no one way to pinpoint what I sound like or what I do because I'm influenced by so much, and I've just been through so much," the 30-year-old rapper, singer and producer tells PEOPLE. Born Jason Aaron Mills in London to a Sierra Leonean mother and Ghanian father, IDK moved to Baltimore at the age of 2 and decided to become a rapper in his teenage years following a run-in with the law. "I've been around the world, so that reflects who I am — coming from London, living in D.C., having African parents from different countries of West Africa all the way to being in prison and college all in the same year," says the musician, whose stage name stands for Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge. "If you ever pay attention to the music I make, a lot of that kind of comes out organically." When it comes to drawing inspiration from other artists, IDK looks to another one-of-a-kind musician. "Michael Jackson is somebody that heavily influences what I do right now from an artistic and business standpoint," he says. "[He] was one of those people that had a vision, and he created things that didn't sound like they were possible from that vision, and that's kind of what I represent." Fresh off the release of his latest project Simple., a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Kaytranada, IDK is already working on a new project — his third full-length studio album. While the artist can't give too much away, he describes the forthcoming set as "nighttime feel-good music." For a cool summer bop from IDK, listen to his recent single "Breathe."

10 of 32 Sueco Sueco. Jimmy Fontaine Sueco is all gas and no brakes. The "Fast" singer, 25, originally started marking music as an outlet to say things when "nobody was there to listen." What eventually drove him to pursue it as a career was "wanting to help people the way that music had helped me when I was going through it." "[I want to] inspire people and let 'em know they're not alone," he tells PEOPLE. This musician blurs the lines between alternative rock and rap — demonstrating his versatility in songs like "Paralyzed." But Sueco's got big plans too. "I got a big vision and I'm extremely grateful for how far everything has gotten and for everyone that has supported, but right now we're still at the very beginning of where I wanna take it," he says. "They say the sky's the limit but f--- that, there is no limit let's go to the next galaxy or something." Sueco — who draws inspiration from bands like Green Day and artists like Kanye West — is currently finishing up a deluxe album and is getting ready to get on the road. "My first headline tour ever and I'm stoked for it. Being on that stage is all I ever wanted to do and I'm blessed to be able to do it and connect with all of my supporters around the world." Listen to his song "Next Ex" to "get you through city boy/hot girl summer."

11 of 32 BETWEEN FRIENDS BETWEEN FRIENDS. Lauren Leekley Forming BETWEEN FRIENDS was a natural next step for creative siblings Brandon and Savannah Hudson. "Making music together has been something we've done since we were little kids," the Los Angeles-born-and-raised experimental pop duo — Brandon, 25, and Savannah, 22 — tells PEOPLE. "It was always an escape route, or an outlet, taking life's emotions and translating them into sounds. We knew it was something we wanted to do for the rest of our lives." Just as emotions vary, so does BETWEEN FRIENDS' sound, which encompasses elements of pop, trap, alternative, electronic and psychedelic genres — perfectly encapsulated in their latest project, CUTiE. "Our sound is a bit unboxable. We like to think of it as weird quirky pop music but it can really shape into whatever we are feeling in the studio at that moment," explain the siblings, who've recently found inspiration in musicians like Steve Lacy and genres from hip-hop to techno, often while "going down rabbit holes on Spotify and YouTube." Fresh off the release of CUTiE, created in the Hudsons' home studio, BETWEEN FRIENDS is currently gearing up for their first-ever tour, spanning North American venues from September to October. "We've also been dabbling back in the studio, hoping to have some new stuff finished soon," they tease. Summer was a main influence during the creation of CUTiE, so check out the duo's recent single "orange juice" this season.

12 of 32 Goody Grace Goody Grace. warner music group If you're looking to travel down the road of nostalgia — Goody Grace is someone to keep on your radar. The "Scumbag" singer — who's previously collaborated with Blink-182, Juicy J, G-Eazy and Burna Boy — tells PEOPLE he "always wants to create a space that someone can feel at home in, through every single instrument and lyric." "All I want to do is share my music and mind with hopes of inspiring and helping people's lives feel a little bit easier," he says. "All the art I've consumed through my life has made me who I am today and I am grateful to now be the soundtrack to others' lives." His inspirations range from Bob Dylan to My Chemical Romance, though his draw to music stems from his childhood. "My mom and grandmother were obsessed with Elvis [Presley] so ever since I was 3 years old I looked up to him and Johnny Cash and all of the other music they'd listen to, which instantly made me want to be musicians like them when I grew up," he says. He's currently working on a new project set for release in the fall, and says he's "more inspired" than ever and he "can't wait to share it with the world." Check out his latest single "What Do I Do?" to experience that summertime feeling.

13 of 32 RAYE RAYE. Sebastian Kapfhammer RAYE's secret to making it as a musician? Don't have a back-up plan. "When I was in year 6 — I was 11 years old — I wrote in my yearbook, 'I want to be a recording artist, a songwriter… I want to perform a live show,'" the 24-year-old pop star tells PEOPLE. "There's only been one plan since I was a baby, basically." RAYE's long cut her teeth as a songwriter for artists including Charli XCX, Little Mix and Beyoncé, while also notching hit singles of her own in the UK including 2016's "You Don't Know Me" with Jax Jones and 2021's "Bed" with Joel Corry and David Guetta. Last year, she publicly called out Polydor Records over the stalled release of her long-awaited debut album, and now she's confidently moving forward as an independent artist with a new single, "Hard Out Here." As many current musicians opt to release music on their own rather than partner with a major label, RAYE looks to several strong-minded artists for inspiration, from Erykah Badu to Alicia Keys and most of all, Nina Simone. "Her quote, 'An artist's duty is to reflect the times,' made me burst out crying in my living room and really reflect on my entire existence," says the 4-time BRIT nominee. Much like the artists she's inspired by, RAYE has a lot to say in her music. With diverse taste and a unique British, Swiss and Ghanian background, however, she finds it hard to stick to any particular genre. "Having to choose or commit to only one sound, especially as a songwriter, that's impossible for someone like me," she explains. "I would describe my 'sound' as honest stories, really — especially this new stuff that I'm coming out with." RAYE's debut album is in the works, but until it's ready, put "Hard Out Here" on your summer soundtrack.

14 of 32 Zyah Belle Zyah Belle. Nailah Howze If there's one thing to know about Zyah Belle, it's that she's leading with her heart — and she's not giving up. Belle decided she would pursue a career in music after gaining constant reassurance from her mom that it's important to do what you love. "My love for music has stuck with me even when I was in denial and in fear. I can't live and not do music. It's who I am," she tells PEOPLE. Now, the singer is working on her next record Yam Grier after releasing her hit 2021 album Who's Listening Anyway — and she's "super excited about it." She describes her music as "soul" and says, "I breathe my soul into all the music that I do whether it be classified as R&B, alternative, or dance. I make music that feels good." Her inspirations are a range of powerful women like Anita Baker, Jill Scott, Missy Elliot and her mom and aunt Regina. Most notably, however, Belle has recorded, written, and vocal produced for artists like Snoop Dogg — and performed and recorded for Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir. "I want people to know that I never gave up, and I'm never giving up." And for all your summer-jam needs, Belle's got you with her song "DND," which she says is a "roll your windows down, cookout with the family or dance around the house type of vibe."

15 of 32 Asiahn Asiahn. Alex Harper Asiahn has a song for every mood. "'Fall Back' is a body rolling vibe, 'We Can' is a jazzy vibe, 'Get Away' is a meditation vibe, 'Messed Up' is a nasty vibe," the 34-year-old singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE. "I have something for everyone." Throughout her childhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, Asiahn often looked to music as an escape from life's difficulties. "It was my escape from growing up in the not-so-good neighborhoods, my escape from hardships I faced as a child, but also my way out, my inspiration, my warm fuzzy safe place," says the musician, whose intimate connection to music inspired her to pursue it as a career. "I figured if it does that much for me… what if I could make music and be that for someone else?" Inspired by superstars across all industries including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Angela Bassett, Issa Rae and Shonda Rhimes, Asiahn has already crossed over onto the small screen as the voice of aspiring child rapper Karma Grant in Karma's World, an animated Netflix series created by Ludacris. Looking forward, Asiahn's working on a new "genre-bending" album — and several other projects across mediums: "A few shows… shhh, don't tell! Two books, and [also] really centering myself for the next phase I'm walking into — acting — which has always been one of the biggest goals of mine." Check out Asiahn's recent single "We Can" for your chill summer nights.

16 of 32 Symba Symba. Jimmy Fontaine Symba's mission is to keep hip hop — the music that helped him buy his little brother a car — alive. "Hip hop is everything to me, hip hop saved lives," the rapper, 23, tells PEOPLE. "Hip Hop changed the world for my culture, so I feel like I owe it to hip hop culture to keep our traditional sound alive. Rap has become a lost art, and I want to make sure I'm someone who helps keep that alive." The Bay Area rapper — who's previously collaborated with 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign — released his latest single "Never End Up Broke" in June. And for now, he's working on finishing his new project Results Take Time — which he says is about the "feelings, emotions and sacrifices" that come with waiting. "You can't force God's plans, all you can do is work towards your goal and prepare yourself to continue to get better until your time comes." His aspirations to become a musician came about after he "had all of these thoughts and ideas in my head but I just didn't know how to express them until I started making music." He adds, "Music helped me take the ideas that were in my head and turn those ideas into a cool listening experience." But if there's one thing to know about Symba, it's that he's not just a rapper: "I'm a son, I'm a father, I'm a creator and an inventor. I have plans and massive ideas, and I don't plan on giving up on any of my plans and ideas until I see them come to life." Listen to his song "Don't Condone 2" for some motivation to get up and "make something happen."

17 of 32 Cafuné Cafuné. Noah Falge Sedona Schat of Cafuné knows exactly which of their songs you should listen to this summer. "I think our song 'Running' sounds like a road trip — perfect for cruising," Schat tells PEOPLE. After meeting as students at New York University, Schat and Noah Yoo spent the past six years releasing music and performing mainly in New York City before releasing their debut album Running last month. For the better part of a decade, they've been by each other's side — and maintained a healthy, tight-knit bond. "A lot of folks ask if the two of us are dating, but we're not! We're very close friends," Schat assures. While the alternative, indie rock sound of Running marks a far cry from their electro-pop debut EP, 2015's Love Songs for Other People, the new 9-track set rings true to the duo's personal music tastes. "We've both always loved early aughts indie, emo, alt-rock. That's what we first bonded over. It just feels like home," says Schat. "I've personally always loved marinating in melancholy, moody guitar music." Cafuné's 2019 single "Tek It" went viral over the past year, and the band signed to Elektra Records in June, signaling toward a bright future ahead — and Schat feeling accomplished. "I wanted to have a career in music simply because singing has always felt like my purpose to me," she says. "I feel like I'm where I'm supposed to be." Check out "Running," the title track from Cafuné's debut album.

18 of 32 Chicocurlyhead Chicocurlyhead. IMPERIAL Chicocurlyhead is working to merge what he knows best: his culture and home country. The singer-songwriter (whose real name is John Farrish) describes his sound as "unique and authentic" — stumbled upon his career by "coincidence." "A really close friend of mine invited me to hang out one day with other artists in the studio, I gave it a try and [ever] since [then,] my passion/love for music started to grow very fast," he tells PEOPLE of his first encounter with recording music, which happened in 2019. "Everything has been natural and great so far." What most people don't know about him though, is that aside from being a soccer fanatic, there was also a point in which he thought he would become a professional soccer player instead. Born and raised in Panama, the singer moved to Atlanta when he was only 9 years old — and now makes it his mission to "erase the frontier" and create music that represents both. His inspirations range from Post Malone to Travis Scott and Bad Bunny. "They create the music how they feel it, express it how they want to and I connect a lot with that both on a personal and professional level," he says. In April, Chicocurlyhead released an EP titled Dia Day Dreamer, and is now working on his next. But if a summer anthem is what you're looking for, make sure to check out his song "Modelo."

19 of 32 Boyfriend Boyfriend. Rebma Boyfriend avoided pursuing music for years. "I grew up in Nashville in a family of professional musicians & songwriters. I quit piano lessons, moved across the country, started working in film & TV production, then the non-profit sector," the 35-year-old "rap-cabaret" musician (whose real name is Suzannah Powell) tells PEOPLE. "But little-by-little these songs kept forcing their way up and out of my chest, so it's out of my control really!" Born to country music songwriter Monty Powell, whose credits include Keith Urban's "Sweet Thing" and Tim McGraw's "One of These Days," Boyfriend's experimental rap sound and provocative stage presence are far removed from her conservative southern upbringing — much of which she's actively separated herself from. "I'm grateful for where I come from, but it's also a very confusing thing to grow up a white southern woman. There's lots to unlearn and lots to be ashamed of, right alongside your sense of belonging and pride." Boyfriend's feminist values are equally as present in her songs as they are in the media figures she's inspired by. "[I love] Buffy the Vampire Slayer! She's constantly saving the world in a halter top, and Flannery O'Connor, she mastered the art of southern gothic fiction, poetically critiquing the complexity of the American south," says the musician. Ahead of the Sept. 9 release of Boyfriend's debut album Sugar & Spice, listen to their latest single, "Dance with the Devil" featuring Pussy Riot.

20 of 32 Arden Jones Arden Jones. Sarah Jane Spreng Nobody keeps it real quite like Arden Jones. The "Horror Story" singer, 21, draws inspiration from artists like Mac Miller for their ability to make music "for more than just your generation." "I think [music's] what I'm meant to be doing," he tells PEOPLE. "Through a lot of trial and error, I think I found my calling and that's enough to keep me going every day." Jones — who often interacts with fans through TikTok — is currently working on age tape 8, following the release of age tape 7 on Thursday, which included his hit song "Starstruck." age tape 7 is the latest installment in his ongoing series of monthly 3-song projects. Something most people don't know about Jones is that he lives with dyslexia. "I have dealt with that my entire life. School was always tough for me," he says. When it comes to his music, nothing screams summer more than his song "serotonin highs" with Allen Haley.

21 of 32 EDEN EDEN. Alex Waespi EDEN doesn't remember a time when he wasn't focused on music. The 26-year-old Dublin-born, London-based singer-songwriter and producer's "earliest memories" of his connection to the art form include "skipping through songs on CDs before I was able to read the tracklist" in order to pinpoint his favorites. Ever since, he's been "obsessed" with crafting songs and refers to his unique, electro-alternative sound as "pseudo accessible esoteric internet pop." While extremely specific and complex, the descriptors make sense for EDEN, whose biggest influences are genre-crossing artists, including Frank Ocean, A.G. Cook, Bon Iver, Yung Lean and Arca. "The people who inspire me most are people who work in ways that are boundaryless," EDEN tells PEOPLE. "I have so much love and appreciation for so many things that when I see that reflected in people's work it makes me feel really energized." EDEN's latest album no future was released in 2020, and he recently dropped two singles — "Modern Warfare" and "Balling" — with another titled "Sci-Fi" arriving later this month. He's tight-lipped about future release plans, but he's clearly cooking something up for fans. "I'm always a couple steps ahead of what's releasing," says the musician. "I feel really excited about everything that's happening and what's to come." Make sure you add EDEN's recent single "Modern Warfare" to your summer playlist.

22 of 32 Max Drazen Max Drazen. Tommy Nowels Max Drazen is the kind of musician you want to keep on repeat. Though Drazen only has two singles currently out, "Let Me Down Slow" and "Caffeine" while making a name for himself — the singer assures that he's always known this is what he was meant to do. "Songwriting was my first love," he tells PEOPLE. "The ability to express my most personal feelings then for people to hear them and be able to feel less alone, feel seen, and validated through my experiences is the coolest thing I've ever experienced. It makes me feel less alone as well." Drazen was raised on his parents' record collection (Elton John and Billy Joel) — and says his sound is a "result of listening to so many different genres throughout my life." He also has his parents to thank for his pursuit of a music career. "I'm relatively new to music. I played soccer my entire childhood and into college," he says. "My parents constantly told me it was a shame I didn't use my voice, it's funny to think back on it, I used to tell them it was ridiculous that I would. Now, I'm just super excited for my fans to grow with me and continue to work on songwriting and my music, it's something that has developed into my passion." After experiencing a breakup, Drazen's drawing inspiration and spending his days writing. "I'm wrapping up a few more singles and eventually an entire EP that sort of follows the journey of a relationship based on my personal experiences. I'm also very excited to start planning my live show and a tour." For a "super vibey" and "relatable" summer song, check out Drazen's "Caffeine."

23 of 32 Ambré Ambré. Laiken Joy Ambré taught herself to play guitar — with indirect help from a legendary guitarist. "I first started learning how to play by watching hours of John Mayer and literally mimicking his hand placements," the 25-year-old R&B singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE, noting that other musicians who've inspired her include Brandy, Ocean, James Fauntleroy, Andre 3000 and Usher. "People who have a distinct sound but also feel very familiar," Ambré describes the group of influential artists. "I think that is one of my aspirations musically, to feel familiar and new at the same time." Originally from New Orleans, the Roc Nation-signed musician — who's collaborated with the likes of H.E.R., Kehlani and Isaiah Rashad — describes her unique sound as "psychedelic soul music." Many of Ambré's songs feel as though she took a classic R&B slate and added her own flavor in the form of soft, precise vocals and gorgeous, catchy melodies. "No matter what it sounds like, it's from the soul," she says of her output. Fresh off the June release of her latest project, 3000˚, Ambré is currently working to perfect her live show before heading out on the road later this year. She'll likely work on more music soon enough, as it's second nature for the artist. "I don't think I chose to pursue music, it chose me. I've been singing since I was a kid, so it kind of feels like it wasn't my choice," says Ambré. "It's something I was born to do." For a sultry vibe this summer, listen to Ambré's single "I'm Baby" featuring Jvck James.

24 of 32 Jenna Raine Jenna Raine. courtesy warner records Jenna Raine is a breath of fresh air. The 18-year-old singer and recent high school graduate went viral on TikTok in 2021 after the release of her song "See You Later (Ten Years)" — though that is only the beginning of what's to come for Raine. "My goal is to provide a safe space for my listeners! So, I will continue to write songs that will help others feel accepted, heard and less lonely. I love writing songs about my own life, but I also enjoy getting song suggestions from my fans. It really helps me connect with people. So please send your ideas/requests my way!" Raine's biggest inspiration is Ed Sheeran for his songwriting and ability to "tap into the listeners emotions." When it comes to her own sound, Raine candidly admits that she's "still trying to discover what my sound is every single day." Raine was a member of girl group L2M and pursued an independent career when they disbanded. Her love for music, however, dates back to her childhood memories. "Some of my earliest memories consist of me jamming out to Britney Spears and Rhianna on my hot pink iPod. I always knew music had a special place in my heart," she says. "I never really expected much to come out of my career but God opened doors for me in the music industry at such an early age. It was clear to me that I needed to stick with it and see it through." For now, following the release of her February EP See You Later, Raine is working on several songs — and one she's particularly excited about is "Fumbled My Bag" — so stay tuned! For an upbeat and empowering summer singalong, listen to Raine's "Not Again."

25 of 32 KAYE KAYE. Savannah Lauren KAYE doesn't believe there's a timeline on her career. "Right now, in my mid-30s, I'm interested in artists that have had a full life of a career," the 35-year-old Hawaii-born musician, whose real name is Charlene Kaye, tells PEOPLE. "Women who continued to create well into their later years and are still creating. Women who defied the narrow stereotypes of objectification, ageism and the male gaze," says KAYE of her major inspirations: Laurie Anderson, Gillian Wearing, Yoko Ono and Patti Smith. "That's the type of artist I want to keep on becoming." Well on her way to achieving a successful, multifaceted career, she performed in musicals and bands before shifting her focus to solo musicianship — though she still performs as "Gash," aka Slash, in an all-women Guns N' Roses cover band. "One time we ran into the real Guns N' Roses while rehearsing at the same studio space in LA. They just waltzed into our practice space and were like, 'Hey, we know those songs!'" recalls KAYE, noting that the rock legends promoted her band's show that night, which sold out as a result. "It was completely absurd." The singer-songwriter just released a new EP titled Neon God, but she's already hard at work on her next album, "which has more gnarly, shreddy guitar stuff than ever before," she says. KAYE lives and breathes music today, but that life didn't always seem achievable. ""n Chinese culture, it's pretty incomprehensible to go off and pursue this unstable path of being an artist," she explains, adding that her parents still have difficulty understanding her career. "I had to fight to prove to them that this was something I believed in, that it was the most important thing in the world to me. It still is." Listen to KAYE's recent single "Lifeline" — perfect for a summer party.

26 of 32 renforshort renforshort. Luke Fenstermaker renforshort sings about everything her younger self needed to hear — and has given fans a space to resonate with. The 20-year-old Canadian singer, whose real name is Lauren Isenberg, has already collaborated with musicians like Travis Barker, Mike Shinoda and Yungblud. Earlier this year, she released her album dear amelia, a 12-track compilation with elements of pop-rock and hyperpop. If there's one thing she wants listeners to know about her though, it's that over the past year, she's "struggled a lot mentally." "I found it hard to be so present and provide an uplifting positive fake persona lol, I'd never been so down in the dumps before. I'm slowly getting better and becoming more active online because I feel like I can be a better more real person," she tells PEOPLE. Similarly, she tackles these topics on the album and provides insight to the darkest parts of her psyche. Meanwhile, her dreams of becoming a musician were always around. "It's all I knew I wanted to do forever. When people started telling me they resonated with my music, that's when I knew I had to do it. It was as simple as that," she says. Now, the singer is writing again and preparing for her headline tour which she "cannot wait" for. When asked what her go-to summer anthem is, she says the classic answer is "f--- i love my friends," though she thinks "Julian, king of Manhattan" might be a better fit.

27 of 32 Quinton Griggs Quinton Griggs. Travis Shinn Quinton Griggs came up on the internet, but he's also inspired by rock music of the past. The 18-year-old musician grew up in North Carolina, where he nearly pursued a career in football before tearing his ACL and creating a TikTok account out of boredom while stuck in recovery in 2019. Since then, Griggs has amassed over 6.4 million followers on the platform and begun releasing music, quickly landing studio sessions with the likes of Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz. "I found a place I felt comfortable actually expressing myself," he tells PEOPLE of his journey to becoming a musician. "I've always found it hard to talk about my emotions and what's going on in my head. Music has and will always help me with that." Inspired by bands including Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, Griggs wants to revive many elements of the era in which they dominated, describing his own sound as "hair metal [and] arena rock of the '70s and '80s for today's youth" meets "'00s alt-rock, pop-punk and even modern SoundCloud hip-hop elements." With only a handful of released songs to date, Griggs is currently working hard to craft more tunes for his listeners. "We've been in the studio cooking up some great stuff, prepping for more live shows and some fun surprises," he teases. If you're headed on a road trip this summer, Griggs recommends his latest single "Gemstone" for driving with the windows down.

28 of 32 Savannah Conley Savannah Conely. Sophia Matinazad Savannah Conley was born to do this. Conley was raised in Nashville by her mother, a background singer, and her father, who is Kenny Chesney's longtime guitarist. Conley herself has played the guitar and written songs since she was a child, although a career in music isn't something she initially pictured for herself. "My parents are musicians and I wanted to do something different, but it's pretty ingrained in me. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I couldn't avoid it for very long," she tells PEOPLE. "I couldn't imagine doing anything else at this point." In 2021, she released an EP titled Surprise Surprise, which reflected a coming of age story for Conley — and has since followed with an EP titled Best I Can in June. She's now working on her first full length record and says it's "equally as terrifying as it is exciting." The singer — who draws inspiration from musicians she grew up on like Fleetwood Mac, Bonnie Raitt, and later the Strokes, Jack White and Regina Spector — says she uses the term "whatever-the-f----I-want" to describe her sound. Check out her latest EP: Best I Can.

29 of 32 Fana Hues Fana Hues. Randijiah Simmons Rather than turning to other artists for inspiration, Fana Hues looks at what's around her. "Things I can touch and that are tangible and real to me give me the most inspiration at the moment," the 27-year-old R&B musician tells PEOPLE. "I'm not really inspired by an idea of something or someone I've never met." Hailing from Pasadena, California, Hues debuted with a self-titled project in 2020 — and soon caught the eye of Tyler, the Creator, who featured the singer on "Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance" from his Grammy-winning 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost. Earlier this year, Hues released her sophomore album flora + fana, and she'll perform its tracks this summer as the opening act for Giveon's North American tour. Fans can look forward to a deluxe version of the album, which Hues is currently working on. Featuring elements of R&B, soul and numerous other genres, Hues says her sound is forever "evolving" — as the throughline of her discography is pure passion. "Rarely do we come across things in life that are a given and just blatantly apparent, but for me, my love for singing was just that," says Hues. "There was never a time I didn't want to pursue a career using my voice." Hues' new single "Drive," a collaboration with See You Next Year, should blast at all your outdoor parties this summer.

30 of 32 Gabriels Gabriels. Julian Broad Gabriels are an unlikely trio making music that represents "what's to come." The trio, which consists of members Ryan Hope, Jacob Lusk and Ari Balouzian, has already earned praise from musicians like Elton John and David Byrne — and will open up for none other than Harry Styles himself during his upcoming tour dates in Austin. Each from unique backgrounds, the band's lead singer Lusk says their music is a "culmination of all our experiences." "It's gritty, at times gut-wrenching, but heartfelt. I believe that the world is moving to a place where we are one blended family. Music is moving to that place too. On one radio station, you can hear Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Carrie Underwood," he says. "You can just slide Gabriels right in the middle. Our aim is to make the greatest music we possibly can." He also believes that they were "called" to their careers in music. "There's nothing else I could see myself being or doing. As hard as it is sometimes, every time I step on stage and grab the mic, I look to my left and right and my boys are there, I know I'm right where I am supposed to be." But if there's one thing to know about him, Lusk says he's just like everyone else. "We have more things in common than things that make us different. If we tie that together with a little more love and patience with each other, the world would be a much better place. I also bake one heck of a chocolate chip cookie — from scratch of course." The trio is currently working on their debut album, though if you're looking for something that fits with the summer vibe, Lusk thinks their song "One and Only" is perfect for "a bit of a trip" while "Blame" is perfect for a moody evening.

31 of 32 Rexx Life Raj Rexx Life Raj. Kevin Allen Rexx Life Raj's first love was music. This Bay Area rapper released his album Blue Hour in July, which represents the highs and lows of grief after his parents died, while aspiring to an optimistic future. He describes his music as a "guitar-driven melodic eclectic slap that you could hear a modern-day Sade on," though his inspirations range from rappers like Kid Cudi, and the "entire genre of neo-soul." Raj pursued a career in music after a D1 football career at Boise state, adding, "I think it chose me. I've been around music all of my life." His secret obsession, however, is World of Warcraft. "I gave it up for a few years but now I'm fully back with a level 60 Prot Paladin." The rapper is not currently working on anything new, though he's gearing up for The Blue Hour tour, which is set to kick off in Dallas in September. Check out his song "Scared Money" for a summer anthem.