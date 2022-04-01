"I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with," said British singer/songwriter Emeli Sandé when asked how she identifies

Emeli Sandé Comes Out as LGBTQ, Reveals She's in Same-Sex Relationship: 'Happier Than Ever'

Emeli Sandé is sharing her truth.

The British singer/songwriter, 35, came out as a member of the LGBTQ community Thursday in an interview with Metro, revealing that she's in a relationship with a female classical pianist whom she feels is "the one for life."

"We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great," Sandé said, adding: "For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place."

She's even taken her new partner to meet her parents in her hometown of Aberdeenshire, Scotland, assuring that the visit was "all good."

Sandé's announcement comes as she released the Mareike Macklon-directed video for her new song "There Isn't Much," featuring LGBTQ-identifying female dancers. She explained that the song is about "everything I thought I wanted being nothing without the right person to share it with."

"If you don't really have someone to share it with or someone supporting you behind the scenes, it's very difficult," she said. "So now I feel very fulfilled: I'll always love music and I love my career but now it just feels that despite what happens, I can just enjoy life and be really happy."

When asked if she considers herself bisexual, the Let's Say for Instance artist responded: "I'm not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with."