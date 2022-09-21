Emeli Sandé Announces Engagement to Classical Pianist Yoana Karemova: 'I Said Yes!'

Emeli Sandé came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in March

Published on September 21, 2022 12:35 PM
Emeli Sandé and Yoana Karemova. Photo: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com

Emeli Sandé is getting married!

The "Next to Me" singer, 35, announced that she and girlfriend Yoana Karemova are engaged in a sweet social media photo that featured her showing off her new ring.

"I said Yes! ❤️❤️," she captioned the post on Wednesday.

Sandé later shared two more photos to her Instagram Story of her new bling, as well as one with her new fiancée, a classical pianist.

This will be the second marriage for the British singer-songwriter, who split from marine biologist Adam Gouraguine in 2014 after two years of marriage.

Sandé came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in March in an interview with Metro, saying at the time that she was in a relationship with a classical pianist she knew was "the one for life."

Emeli Sandé. Emili Sande Instagram

"We met through music. And I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great," Sandé said. "For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place."

The star said she'd even brought her new squeeze, whom she had not yet identified, to her hometown of Aberdeenshire, Scotland to meet her parents.

In July, Sandé shared a sweet photo of her and Karemova to Instagram, and raved about their connection in the caption.

Emeli Sandé. Emili Sande Instagram

"When I look in your eyes, feels like I've just seen heaven for the very first time 💜," she wrote.

That same month, she also celebrated the first piece of music she and Karemova created together, writing that working with her partner was "such a beautiful experience and privilege."

Upon coming out, Sandé also released a music video for her song "There Isn't Much," which featured LGBTQ-identifying female dancers.

She explained that the song is about "everything I thought I wanted being nothing without the right person to share it with."

"If you don't really have someone to share it with or someone supporting you behind the scenes, it's very difficult," she said. "So now I feel very fulfilled: I'll always love music and I love my career but now it just feels that despite what happens, I can just enjoy life and be really happy."

When asked if she considers herself bisexual, the musician responded: "I'm not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with."

