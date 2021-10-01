"We were meant to meet each other and, we believe, humbly, become one of the most influential trios of the generation and use that power to awaken humanity to its highest, most beautiful potential

Emblem3 Talks Epic Comeback as They Premiere New Music Video: 'The Journey Is Far from Over'

Emblem3 are gearing up for a new era of music.

The pop-rock trio — comprising brothers Wesley and Keaton Stromberg, along with Drew Chadwick — have returned after a "long hiatus" as they gear up for the release of a new album and premiere the music video for their new single "So Proud" with PEOPLE.

"It's basically like a ripe fruit rich with magic and waiting to be tasted by the listener. Seeing the reaction and ticket sales from our tour a few weeks ago was extremely encouraging...the feeling of being back on stage in a packed room with screaming fans who know every word & have your lyrics & even face tattooed on them is beyond words," the group tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Even gratitude doesn't fully describe the feeling. For a long time, we thought it was dead or close to dying... to see so many fans still activated and stoked was the best feeling ever."

"It's far from dead and the journey is FAR from over. In fact, everything before now, consider it a long and elaborate introduction to the book of our legacy," the band adds. "Chapter one begins now!"

Emblem3 Credit: Julian Dahl

Emblem3 rose to fame on the X-Factor 2012. The band headlined tours both internationally, along with hitting the road with Selena Gomez before 2014, when they announced that Chadwick would be leaving the group for a solo career. The group then returned for a sold-out tour in 2016. After creative differences and conflicts with management, Emblem3 went on hiatus another hiatus. They officially returned this year with two singles: "Champagne Dreams" and "Eyes Wide Open."

The group explains that their new music is a reflection of their story and all of the things they've been through: "the good, bad and ugly, the yin, the yang and the dynamic of our triumph and tragedy." Teasing the music that's to come, Emblem3 says it's a "good tribute to the old Emblem3 classics" but also new "unique sounds."

"It's a reflection of the infinite array of character we have as a trio. Some songs are for us and some songs are for the listener, so it really is like a box of chocolates. Fortunately, through the hiatus from 2016 to 2020, there is a vast and expansive archive of hands-down the best material we've EVER had," the band says. "We have years of experience and self-discovery."

"Our new music is a compilation of the totality of our experiences in our 20s, from the crazy LA parties to brutal heartbreak, the existential bliss and spiritual enlightenment, to the fall from grace and playing in the shadows," they add.

As for what's to come, the band says they look forward to "letting destiny manifest" as they drop more singles and an album.

"Expect us moving forward full speed ahead. We believe we were put here for a reason and we were meant to meet each other and, we believe, humbly, become one of the most influential trios of the generation and use that power to awaken humanity to its highest, most beautiful potential," the group says.

As for their new song "So Proud" and its accompanying music video, which was directed by Michael Marom and Benjamin Farren, they say it's a "compilation of our band's legacy" since the song gives the vibe of a "phoenix rising from the ashes." (Jack Mudd joined the group as a drummer and co-writer for the song.)

"It showcases the intimate moments with our fans & live show highlights. From when we were 14 playing in the alleyway behind our house, on a stage made out of plywood, to us playing in arenas all around the world," the group says. "We want people to understand our unique journey and adventure in the music industry, and remind them, after several years of a self-discovery hiatus, who we are and what we're here to do."

Outside of the group, Wesley and Chadwick have released music as soloists, while Keaton is the frontman of the band The Social.