Elvis Presley's private jet can be yours — for the right price.

Up for sale beginning Jan. 4, 2023 at Mecum's 2023 Kissimmee auction, The King of Rock and Roll's battered 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar has been stored for decades at the Roswell International Air Center in New Mexico.

While two of his jets are on display at Graceland, this auction listing presents the perfect restoration opportunity for an Elvis exhibit — it comes with necessary documents for the aircraft, including a copy of the Aircraft Security Agreement signed by Presley himself.

Mecum Auctions

Purchased in December 1976 — the year before he died on August 16, 1977 at age 42 — for $840,000, it has a red exterior with silver accents. On the inside, the plane seats up to nine on the original red velvet-covered couch and passenger seats that swivel and recline. Wood paneling and trim, including window shades, further date the jet, along with an entertainment center complete with RCA VCR player and cassette player.

Mecum Auctions

You'll also find a lavatory with vanity and galley that includes a meal-prep area with a beverage dispenser and Kenmore microwave.

However, it's worth noting — the aircraft will need disassembled to be shipped.

Mecum Auctions

Elvis had already acquired a fleet when he purchased the plane, which included a custom Convair 880 that he called the "Lisa Marie" and went by the call sign of Hound Dog 1, and a second JetStar, known by its call sign of Hound Dog 2, per Mecum.

Mecum Auctions

According to the auction site, Presley kept several pilots on retainer and used the planes to cart his TCB band, backup groups, Col. Tom Parker and Memphis Mafia on tour to concerts and appearances across the country.

Elvis memorabilia is hot: Elvis and Priscilla Presley's honeymoon house in Palm Springs, Calif., sold last month for its full asking price of $5.65 million.

Hulton Archive/Getty

Dubbed the "House of Tomorrow" by Look magazine in 1962, the couple leased the 4,695-square-foot property for one year just after their wedding in 1967 for a total of $21,000.

The house boasts four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and an at-home spa. With a spaceship-like exterior, the William Krisel-designed home was considered ahead of its time when it was built in 1960. Its futuristic amenities included an indoor kitchen grill, vacuum ports, and wall-mounted radios.