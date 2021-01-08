20 Swoon-worthy Throwback Photos of Young Elvis Presley

The King of Rock n' Roll would have been 87 on Jan. 8 

By Andrea Wurzburger Updated January 08, 2022

1 of 20

Let's Have 'A Little Less Conversation'

Credit: GAB Archive/Redferns

Hello? You want to see more photos of Elvis Presley in honor of his birthday? Say no more! 

2 of 20

The Boy from 'Way Down' South

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

Born in Tupelo, Mississippi, to Vernon and Gladys Presley, Elvis was actually meant to be a twin, but his brother, Jesse, was stillborn. Elvis's name would become synonymous with Tennessee, but he wouldn't move to Memphis — where he got his start — until 1948. 

3 of 20

The Singer's 'Always on My Mind'

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Presley got his first guitar as a birthday present when he was just 11 years old. 

4 of 20

'Darling, So It Goes'

You might not believe it, but the man who is now one of the world's most recognizable musicians failed his high school music class.

5 of 20

You 'Can't Help Falling in Love'

Credit: Bettmann/Getty

In 1954, Presley released his debut single, "That's All Right" The song — which became a huge hit — was originally by blues singer Arthur Crudup. 

6 of 20

Singing 'A Mess of Blues'

Credit: Don Cravens/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty

The handsome singer would go on to amass 114 Top 40 hits and win three Grammy Awards over the course of his career. 

7 of 20

Buying His Own 'Heartbreak Hotel'

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

According to the estate's website, Presley purchased Graceland in 1957 for just $102,500. Here's a photo of him that year in front of the mansion that would become his iconic compound. He was just 22 years old. 

8 of 20

Hunk of 'Burning Love'

Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty

Fun fact: The King's famous, jet-black hair is actually naturally blond. He started dying it black when he was in high school and kept up the color throughout his life. 

9 of 20

He's 'All Shook Up'

Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty

Before Shakira's hips didn't lie, Elvis's pelvis was the only thing anyone could talk about.

Here, he performs on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956. Sullivan initially thought the singer's dance moves were too inappropriate for family television, but changed his mind after seeing his competitor's ratings. Elvis was then booked for three performances. 

After this performance in October 1956, viewers were so offended by his dance moves that, for his third appearance on the show, he was only shot from the waist up

10 of 20

And 'Don't' Forget This Iconic Moment

Credit: Seymour Wally/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Even though all anyone could talk about were his hips, Elvis did whole lot more than just pelvic thrusts on Sullivan; he actually received a polio vaccine on live TV when he visited

CNN reported that the singer's decision to get the vaccine on live television — particularly as a young, healthy celebrity —  may have been a catalyst in getting younger adults to understand the importance of the shot.

11 of 20

Excuse Us, But 'Are You Lonesome?'

Credit: Archive Photos/Getty

"We don't want a four-leaf clover," we just want young Elvis Presley to be our "Good Luck Charm."

12 of 20

Jail Break? Nah, 'Jailhouse Rock'

Credit: FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty

The King of Rock n' Roll also reigned on the silver screen: he starred in 31 feature films. This still is from 1957's Jailhouse Rock. 

13 of 20

Time to 'Surrender'

Credit: John Kobal Foundation/Getty

Here, he plays boxer Walter Gulick in the 1962 film Kid Galahad.

14 of 20

Someone's got a 'Suspicious Mind'

Credit: Getty

Here he is filming King Creole, the last movie he'd star in before being drafted into the Army in 1957. 

15 of 20

The 'G.I. Blues'

Credit: Getty

In 1957, Presley was drafted into the U.S. Military. Then just 23, the superstar finished up filming King Creole before he was inducted into the Army as a private in March 1958. His first film upon his return was, fittingly, G.I. Blues. 

16 of 20

'Stuck On' Priscilla

Credit: Bettmann/Getty

While stationed abroad in Germany in 1959, Presley met his future wife, Priscilla. The pair married in 1967.  

17 of 20

'The Wonder of You'

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

On top of all of that acting, Presley managed to record 57 records (some of them were soundtracks from his films) in his lifetime. 

18 of 20

'(Let Him Be Your) Teddy Bear'

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

When Elvis sang, "Baby let me be your loving teddy bear," he obviously meant it. 

19 of 20

More Than Just a 'Hound Dog'

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

If there's one thing we're not on the fence about, it's the King's undeniable mark on pop culture. 

20 of 20

Viva Las Elvis

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Though Presley tragically died on Aug. 16, 1977, at just 42 years old, his legacy lives on. 

By Andrea Wurzburger