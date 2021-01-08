Before Shakira's hips didn't lie, Elvis's pelvis was the only thing anyone could talk about.

Here, he performs on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956. Sullivan initially thought the singer's dance moves were too inappropriate for family television, but changed his mind after seeing his competitor's ratings. Elvis was then booked for three performances.

After this performance in October 1956, viewers were so offended by his dance moves that, for his third appearance on the show, he was only shot from the waist up.