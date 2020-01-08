In Honor of His 85th Birthday, 10 Elvis Presley Movies You Need to Watch

This film shares a name with one of Presley’s most successful songs, and was one of his first leading roles on screen. In it, he plays Vince Everett, who is sent to jail after he’s convicted of manslaughter. During his sentence, he meets a country singer who hears Everett sing and thinks he’s got major star potential. Following his release, he meets a woman who works for a record label who thinks the same thing. Of course, the road to success has quite a few bumps, but the hit number “Jailhouse Rock” ends up making Presley’s character into a star.

Available to stream? Yes, on Amazon Video and Google Play