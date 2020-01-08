Elvis Presley's Graceland: 10 Things You Didn't Know About the Birthday Boy's Legendary Home

Presley’s master suite on the second floor of Graceland was his most private refuge, where only his closest confidants were allowed to enter. It was there, in his bathroom, that Presley’s body was found on Aug. 16, 1977. After the home was opened to the public in 1982, the second floor was sealed shut out of respect to the family—and also to avoid any macabre attention at the scene of his death.

Over the years, the upstairs at Graceland has taken on something of a mythical aura, with rumors that his suite remains untouched, just as the King left it. No authenticated quality photos have ever been released, and no one is allowed in—aside from former wife Priscilla, daughter Lisa Marie, and the Graceland curator. Presidents and foreign dignitaries have all been turned away, but ironically one celebrity has made it inside: actor and noted Presley superfan Nicolas Cage, during his marriage to Lisa Marie in the early 2000s.