The Elvis Presley Channel will include exclusive specials and documentaries, as well as rare archival footage of the music star, who died in 1977

Elvis Presley Is Getting His Very Own Streaming Channel in 2022: 'He Transcends Time'

Say it together, Elvis Presley fans: Thank you, thank you very much!

The late music legend is getting a streaming channel dedicated solely to his catalog of archival content and specials, plus music from "some of the most influential rock 'n roll artists that inspired the music industry," according to a press release.

Cinedigm, an independent streaming company geared toward fan bases, announced its partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises Wednesday, revealing that The Elvis Presley Channel will launch in early 2022. It will be an on-demand, ad-supported streaming service.

"There are few individuals more iconic than Elvis Presley. He transcends time, genre and medium," said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks, in a statement. "The opportunity to build a branded channel around Elvis opens up streaming possibilities to an entirely new demographic in the fastest-growing segment of the ad-supported business. The channel will allow a whole new audience to experience Elvis, while also giving his fans a more in-depth look at their idol."

Marc Rosen, the president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group which owns Elvis Presley Enterprises, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Cinedigm to launch The Elvis Presley Channel. The Elvis fandom is incredibly passionate, and Cinedigm is best-in-class when it comes to serving fervent fan bases."

Teasing some of the content planned for the channel, Cinedigm said programming will include exclusive specials and documentaries, like one titled Elvis by the Presleys. Cinedigm will also tap into the archives of other music legends like Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and more.

"The new channel will provide viewers an intimate view into the artist that defined a generation with exclusive films, specials and documentaries. The Elvis Presley Channel will also give fans a chance to watch rare home footage from the Graceland Archives," according to the press release.