Elvis Presley's Former Fiancée Ginger Alden Pays Tribute to Lisa Marie: 'You Were Loved'

Alden dated Elvis Presley from late 1976 to his death in 1977

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 13, 2023 06:00 PM
ginger alden, lisa marie presley
Ginger Alden; Lisa Marie Presley. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Elvis Presley's last love is paying her respects to his daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Ginger Alden, Presley's former fiancée and final companion who found him dead in his bathroom in 1977, penned a tribute to the King of Rock and Roll's daughter, whom she had known for a short time before Elvis' untimely death.

"It's not always easy knowing all/what to say in moments sometimes but here goes," she wrote on Facebook. "As many of us share with extreme saddened hearts today the passing of Elvis's daughter, I wanted to reflect."

"My time with Lisa Marie was unique for me and special," added Alden, who had been 19 when she first started dating Elvis in November 1976. "I grew to care deeply for her and felt the same from her."

Alden, a former model and actress, had dated Elvis for two months before he proposed to her. She recalled the little moments she had shared with a young Lisa Marie, who had been around 8-9 years old at the time, following the couple's engagement.

"We didn't have years together but it was quality time spent for sure when she visited Elvis and me at Graceland as a young child in 77 and was able to join us on some tours and visit with me at my family home," Alden said.

"I will always remember riding in the golf cart with Lisa at her father's home, something she loved so very much and taking her to good "ole" Mcdonalds for a burger," she added. "We went to Libertyland, rode rides, something we all loved to do. I understood her feelings and appreciated notes she wrote to me."

American rock legend Elvis Presley with His Daughter Lisa-Marie. (Photo by Frank Carroll/Sygma via Getty Images)
Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley. Frank Carroll/Sygma

She also noted how special Lisa Marie was to her father and recalled a moment between her and Elvis where he commented on just how alike they were.

"I remember Lisa coming into Elvis's bedroom one evening, sitting on his bed and as she stared at the television, he tapped me silently behind her," she wrote. "'She has the same look in her eyes as me,' he said. That look is not far away from her father's now."

Alden ended her post by writing, "I truly wish we could have spoken later in life as I am sure she had many questions. May you rest in peace Lisa. You were loved and will be deeply missed❤️❤️❤️"

Alden reportedly had a contentious relationship with the Presley family following his death. Her mother, Jo Laverne Alden, sued the Presley estate claiming that he had promised to pay off her mortgage. Alden was also allegedly banned from entering Elvis' Graceland home, with Elvis' uncle Vester telling The Daily Express that "Ginger Alden is dead now as far as the family is concerned."

She eventually detailed her and Elvis' relationship in a memoir published in 2014 called Elvis and Ginger: Elvis Presley's Fiancée and Last Love Finally Tells Her Story. In it, she explains how she met the star and their relationship up until his death.

